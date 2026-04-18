Instant Takeaways From Michigan's Spring Game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan was back in the Big House on Saturday for a chilly spring game. The Wolverines played a four-quarter game in front of fans.

Most of the starters played in the first quarter — playing 'thud' football, or two-hand tap — before quarters two through four were tackle football.

Bryce Underwood played as the full-time quarterback in the first quarter. Then, Tommy Carr was the full-time QB in the second quarter — when tackling began. In the second half, we saw both Carr and Chase Herbstreit.

Team Maize defeated Team Blue, 7-6, in the exhibition game.

Here are some observations.

Very vanilla first quarter

At first, it didn't sound like there were going to be any starters playing in the game, but Kyle Whittingham elected to play his starters in the first quarter, playing 'thud' football. There wasn't a whole lot to grasp from the first quarter.

Bryce Underwood played and made a few nice throws, but didn't do anything out of the ordinary. He did make a nice dart to Eli Owens for a first down, but also missed Salesi Moa deep.

Underwood's day ended completing 3-of-9 passes for 22 yards.

Jordan Marshall is in store for a nice year

Probably didn't need the spring game to determine this, but Marshall was a bright spot in the first quarter. Obviously, there wasn't any tackling, but the left side of the offensive line opened a few holes for the junior and he found the gaps. Marshall had two or three nice runs and looks fully healthy heading into the 2026 campaign.

He finished the day carrying the ball five times for 21 yards.

Defensive line appears to be ahead of the offensive line

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has really talked up the defensive line and it certainly appeared like the defensive front is ahead of schedule. It's hard to grasp how well or how poorly the offensive line played since the unit was split into two.

But both Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr had to scramble several times in the game as the pocket collapsed. Defensive linemen Benny Patterson, Travis Moten, and Enow Etta impressed.

Both 5-Star true freshmen impressed

Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are both cemented as the top two wide receivers, and fans were excited to see true freshman Salesi Moa, along with Texas transfer Jaime French.

Moa started for the Maize team, and although he couldn't connect with Bryce Underwood early in the game, he made a nice one-handed catch late in the second quarter. Tommy Carr misfired on his throw, but Moa came down with the pass anyway. A great sign of what Moa is capable of doing.

Running back Savion Hiter was in there for the tackle portion of things — backing up Jordan Marshall. He didn't have any 'wow' plays, but you can tell how physically gifted he is. He's not going to go down on first contact very often, and he certainly is a bruising back. Assuming they can stay healthy, Michigan will have a great one-two punch with Marshall and Hiter.

How about Tommy Carr?

True freshman Tommy Carr has been seeing all the No. 2 reps this spring, with Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi not in Ann Arbor yet. Carr has been talked about by both the coaching staff and players this spring, and he was on full display Saturday.

You can't take too much from a spring game, but Carr was impressive. He delivers a nice ball, good touch, and is sneaky quick. Carr fooled the defense several times by pulling the ball down and running for first downs. It appeared he made the right reads throughout the game — at least from the press box.

If he continues to play well this fall, it wouldn't be shocking to see him push the veteran for the backup job this fall.

Nate Marshall stood out at edge

A few of the interior linemen impressed, and the one edge rusher who really stood out is sophomore Nate Marshall. The Wolverines will likely use Marshall behind Cameron Brandt and John Henry Daley this season, and Michigan will have one of the better backup edge units in the country.

Marshall was flying off the edge and he might not have tallied much on the stat sheet, but he certainly made the pocket collapse a few times.

Bobby Kanka + Markel Dabney came away with the play of the game

The Maize team was inside the 5-yard line as the fourth quarter began and after a couple of tries, it was fourth-and-1. Running back Tomas O'Meara thought he had an open hole for a score, but it quickly closed as O'Meara hit a concrete wall that consisted of defensive tackle Bobby Kanka and true freshman linebacker Markel Dabney.

Neither player will likely see too many reps this fall, but it was certainly an impressive play.