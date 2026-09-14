Kyle Whittingham Gives Update on Former Five Star Offensive Lineman

Michigan football’s offensive line has not played great during their first two games of the season. An offseason competition that included eight guys fighting for five spots has yielded minimal results in two games.

Unfortunately, it appears that the Wolverines have suffered a major blow to their front that could prevent them from making some meaningful changes before the team gets into conference play at the end of September.

Andrew Babalola was in competition to be the team’s starting left tackle this offseason, but bowed out of the competition when he suffered a foot injury that has kept him out of the first two games.

With Michigan’s struggles in the first two games, one potential solution that was proposed here was getting Babalola back and potentially moving Blake Frazier inside to a guard spot where he could replace one of the struggling players on the interior.

If that is a solution that could present itself, it will have to come later in the year as Kyle Whittingham revealed at his press conference on Monday that Babalola has suffered a setback in his injury and is not expected to return to action anytime soon.

Snake Bitten

Through two seasons, Babalola has had some rotten injury luck. The former five star recruit is highly touted. Michigan shuffled players around the offensive line during the offseason, but Babalola was not one of them because the Wolverines believe that strongly in his future as a potential start protecting the quarterback’s blindside.

Babalola may have had a chance to start as a true freshman, but missed the duration of the season with a torn ACL.

His recovery was going well into the offseason, and he had a chance to compete for a starting role this year. Injuries, unfortunately, have gotten in the way again as now Babalola looks like he’ll miss a significant chunk of his sophomore season.

What It Means

The biggest thing that it means is Michigan may never truly get their five best offensive linemen on the field this season. Their interior rotation could have come to a screeching halt with Frazier adding some stability at one of the guard spots, while Babalola is inserted at left tackle.

Instead, Michigan is going to have to figure things out on the interior, as they’re nursing some injuries. Brady Norton and Nate Efobi have both had their struggles through two weeks, but appear to be the only answers at guard for the moment. Evan Link is nursing an injury, which kept him out of Saturday’s win over Oklahoma.

As the old saying goes, Michigan has to dance with those that have brought them. Michigan’s offensive line does not have some of the depth they thought they were going to have coming into the season.

What they do need, is for whoever is on the field to play better. Through two games, Michigan’s leading rusher is Bryce Underwood. Underwood’s legs are supposed to be a weapon in this offense, but Michigan needs more out of its backfield tandem.

Savion Hiter ran for six yards on eight carries Saturday. Jordan Marshall has yet to eclipse 50 yards this season.

That’s not good enough from a backfield that was supposed to be one of the best in the country this season.

Unfortunately there are no reinforcements coming up front as a result of Babalola’s injury. Jim Harding and the current group of starters have their work cut out for them.



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