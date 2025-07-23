Freshman tackle Andrew Babalola is exceeding expectations, impressing vets, and pushing for a starting role
Freshman offensive tackle Andrew Babalola would have been the best recruit in most teams' 2025 recruiting classes. He was the second-best in Michigan's class after phenom Bryce Underwood flipped from LSU to his hometown Wolverines. Babalola was still a top 10 nationally ranked talent, and he came to Ann Arbor with high expectations following him. He has not disappointed, and veteran leaders on the team have taken notice of Babalola's work ethic and talent as well.
"I think he's done a great job so far. I think the biggest thing sometimes with younger guys coming in here is they don't know the playbook as well, and it's hard to play fast on the field and when you don't know what you're doing. I think he's done a great job at that, especially through spring ball and just kind of playing and being able to like learn technique and getting to that level."- Michigan Center Greg Crippen
Babalola has the talent to crack the starting lineup as a freshman. Enrolling early this winter gave him a leg up on his fellow freshmen, as he was able to participate in spring practice and training, as well as immerse himself in the strength and conditioning at Michigan. Whether he earns the starting spot out of the shoot or not remains to be seen. One thing is sure, though: he will be a starter soon and will be a dominant player along Michigan's offensive front.
