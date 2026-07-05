Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 24 Carter Meadows Has Instant Impact Upside

With the calendar flipping to July, we are one month closer to the start of college football.

As the anticipation builds for not just all of college football, but Michigan football fans to see the inaugural season with Kyle Whittingham at the helm, the Michigan on SI staff compiled a top 25 most impactful players to the success of the Wolverines in 2026.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming in at No. 24 is incoming freshman Carter Meadows, an edge rusher from Washington, D.C.

Meadows High School Profile

In the class of 2026, Meadows ranked as the third-ranked recruit at his position and 11th-ranked overall recruit across the nation. He is the type of player who can make an immediate impact the second he steps on campus.

Meadows had offers from Ohio State, Miami, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State and Notre Dame, among others.

_cmeadows_ on Instagram

Coming out of high school, Meadows roughly stands at 6’6”, weighing in around 235 lbs., which will likely increase during his time in Ann Arbor.

Why He Is Important to the Wolverines

Meadows' potential alone already had him as a guy who could be key to the success of the program immediately. But when you look at who Michigan lost in the NFL Draft, it makes him even more essential.

The Wolverines lost Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham to the NFL, the two sack leaders from the squad a season ago. UofM also lost TJ Guy, a key edge rusher in 2025, as he went to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Michigan Wolverines defender Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a stop on Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing these key contributors opens up a lot of potential playing time for newcomers.

Back during signing day, Whittingham gave his comments on the five-star EDGE before he arrived on campus.

"Carter Meadows big good-looking young man six-foot-seven," Whittingham said. "One of the top defensive ends in the country if not the top. Tremendous athlete, you know the length as I mentioned is a big positive for him. Had some good conversations with Carter. Young man out of Maryland and we're excited to get him here in June.

2026 Outlook for Meadows

Looking at the edge rushers on the squad for the upcoming season, there is a clear top dog: John Henry Daley. A transfer from Utah, Henry Daley has had a ton of preseason hype and is expected to not only be one of the top defensive linemen on the squad, but maybe the best overall player on the team.

Sep 13, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) celebrates his sack in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season with the Utes, Henry Daley earned All-American honors as a junior.

However, after that, it is wide open as to who will step up in terms of applying pressure on opposing QBs.

Even if Meadows doesn’t see as much playing time to open the season, expect to see his role grow as the 2026 campaign rolls on. Meadows should be a consistent part of the defensive rotation by the time November is here.

See our full top 25 players: