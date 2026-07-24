Michigan Football’s High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Camp

It took a second, but Michigan is fully aboard the NIL train now. Thanks to the deep-pocketed donors of the Champions Circle, the Wolverines are at the forefront of the spending-crazed modern landscape of college sports.

Bryce Underwood remains the Wolverines highest paid player with his jaw-dropping contract, but Michigan has never spent as much to assemble a football roster as they have in 2026. With the money flowing freely, who are the newcomers with the gaudiest contracts, the most NIL money in their pockets, and, duly, the most pressure to perform well at Michigan’s upcoming fall camp?

Evaluations by The NIL Standard will be used in lieu of actual player contracts for this article as the specifics of NIL deals are often unavailable to the public.

Costly Rookies

Two Michigan recruits account for over half the money going into freshmen’s pockets this season. Carter Meadows and Savion Hiter are the two five stars joining Michigan’s roster from the 2026 recruiting class, and they command nearly $900,000 and $700,000 in NIL deals, respectively.

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The concern with high paid freshmen athletes is that the attention and expectation catch up to them. This has played out with Bryce Underwood, who is on an incredibly short leash with fans and pundits alike despite only turning 19 later this year.

For Meadows and Hiter, the important bit is not getting caught up with any of the headlines and focusing on their roles. For Meadows, that means developing with the occasional big moment. For Hiter, that means growing comfortable in the backfield as RB2 and then taking the reins.

For each, those processes begin this camp.

The Utah Implants

The most impactful portal additions for Michigan’s on-field performance this offseason have largely come by way of former Utah players, and this remains true on the NIL front as well.

John Henry Daley, JJ Buchanan, and Smith Snowden are worth a combined $3 million, and the Utah transfers will have to back up the bill this season. Henry Daley arrived in Ann Arbor as the most coveted edge rusher in the portal, Buchanan as a presumed immediate impact maker in the receiving room, and Snowden as a headlining piece of what should be Michigan’s best player group in their secondary.

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The one-time Utes who followed their head coach to Ann Arbor shoulder less pressure than most transfers; they get to keep the systems they know and play for the coaches who recruited them. Further, though these three in particular have joined Michigan with high profiles, the program is in flux and few individuals - save Kyle Whittingham and Bryce Underwood - will feel intense isolated pressure from the fanbase, least of all the transfer athletes who are generally less well known by fans than returning stars or recruits.

Still, Daley is tasked with creating a roster strength on the defensive line, Buchanan with shoring up an unsteady receiving corps, and Snowden with elevating Michigan’s secondary into an elite unit. Given their price tags, the expectation is that they do so.

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Strong showings in fall camp would go a long way towards easing any concerns the coaching staff or fanbase have about whether they are up to the task and/or worth the pretty penny.