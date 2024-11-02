LOOK: Blatant missed call gifts Oregon a TD against Michigan Football
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- When you're facing the top-ranked team in the country, they don't need any additional help. But that's exactly what Oregon got with the official's help during the Michigan game on Saturday. The Wolverines had the ball to start the game but went three-and-out.
Michigan is down both Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill for the matchup and the Ducks started attacking the Wolverines' secondary during their first drive of the game. Oregon traveled down the field and got inside the red zone. On third-and-goal, Ducks' quarterback Dill Gabriel tossed a back shoulder throw to Evan Stewart who was covered well by Aamir Hall. It appeared Stewart made an excellent catch from our perspective up in the press box.
But CBS showed the replay after the extra point attempt and it was a clear drop by Stewart. The official was looking right at the play and called it a touchdown. Not only was it a called touchdown on the field, but nobody else was doing their job properly by not calling down and stopping the game for further review.
Michigan would later tie the game up at seven after Tyler Morris caught a contested touchdown -- a legit one.
