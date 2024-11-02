BREAKING: Michigan football is without two starting defensive backs against Oregon
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan enters the game against the Ducks as major underdogs -- for good reason. Oregon is the top-ranked team in the land and has one of the most explosive offenses in college football. Star cornerback Will Johnson will remain OUT for the game for the Wolverines and Michigan will lean on Aamir Hall and others.
The Wolverines have been injury-riddled this season -- much more than the previous couple of seasons. But the major question entering the game, outside of Johnson's status, was would the maize and blue get some help back for the best team in the country?
After the injury report came out, Jyaire Hill and Andrew Gentry are both OUT. Both Jordan Marshall and Rayshaun Benny are questionable.
