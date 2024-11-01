Recruits share what the key is for Michigan to beat Oregon: 'Dominate on defense'
Michigan football will welcome Oregon into the Big House for the first time since 2007 and the first time as Big Ten foes. The top-ranked Ducks are currently double-digit favorites over the Wolverines and Michigan will need to pull out all of the stops in order to win the game. Michigan hopes to get back Will Johnson for the game against Oregon. The Ducks throw the ball as well as anyone and the Wolverines could use all forces on Saturday to pull off the upset.
I asked some Michigan commits and targets what the key is in order for the Wolverines to pull off the major upset.
2025 four-star WR Michigan commit Andrew Marsh:
"I’m riding Michigan for sure. I think if the passing game gets going that will be the key. Our DB’s got to stay strapped not allowing any receptions."
2025 three-star TE Michigan commit Eli Owens:
"I got a 28-31 W, lots of running."
2025 four-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng:
"Defense and offense have to play a clean game."
2025 three-star WR (NC State commit) Jamar Browder:
"Throw the ball."
2025 three-star DL (Syracuse commit) Quante Gillians:
"Capitalize off turnovers and keep the momentum and don’t let up big plays."
2026 three-star WR Michigan commit Jaylen Pile:
"Michigan all day! The Big House always brings the energy. They just need to play together and execute the game plan in all three phases!"
2026 five-star TE Brock Harris:
"It’s going to be a tough game. Can’t have turnovers and have to convert 3rd downs. Stay disciplined and get the ball to the weapons. Loveland is going to have to get open and then get him the ball. He’s a beast."
2026 four-star OL Zaden Krempin:
"No turnovers and control the clock."
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
"I think they have to control the clock and get in not a lot of 3rd and longs. Dominate on the defensive side, especially up front."
2026 three-star CB Jaziel Hart:
"Stop their passing game and complete some passes on offense to let Oregon know they can move the ball with passing as well as running."
2026 four-star WR Mason James:
"That’s a tough one. I’d say just get their offense rolling early because their defense will take care of the rest."
2026 four-star RB Javian Osborne:
"I think Michigan needs to use ball control to win. Michigan is a very good run team, if they are able to block and control the line of scrimmage I think they have a legitimate shot."
2026 three-star LB Phillip Goodrich Jr.:
"It all starts with protecting the football on offense. Defensively, stopping the run and having clear communication, and keeping clean eyes for the LB’s play through their key reads as Oregon loves to use a bunch of motion and orbit motion to gain leverage and help open creases in the inside zone. Having those over-under banjo coverage adjustments down and clear will help keep everything in front.
"I feel Michigan's defense is one that NO team wants to face it’s like a perfect storm. [Dillon] Gabriel is a gunslinger he wants to fit that ball in tight windows, Coach Wink can take advantage of this and set traps on key downs. Oregon is a team who will break tendency so that’s not always going to be on 3rd and long either. Fly to the ball and create turnovers and stack those hits on Gabriel making those throws harder to hit with your core bruised up. Getting to Gabriel is huge but even forcing him to have to throw from a dirty pocket or off platform will be huge. DB’s trust their technique and stay disciplined will lead to opportunities!
"I like the boys to turn it up and make it a dirty physical game. Michigan big win at home winning the turnover battle and throwing some coverages at Dillon they haven’t seen leads to key turnovers flipping field position."
Michigan 24-21
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
"I think they have to run the ball and keep it. If they can score on most possessions I think they have a great chance to keep it tight. Then hopefully steal the game at the end."
