Michigan football suffers another season-ending injury ahead of Oregon game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The injury hits keep on coming for the Michigan Wolverines and it's not getting easier for the maize and blue. When the Wolverines' availability report came out on Saturday ahead of Oregon it was revealed Michigan now has its second season-ending injury. Right tackle Andrew Gentry, who became the starting tackle in place of Evan Link, is now OUT for the season.
Gentry started in place of Link when the Wolverines faced Illinois and started last weekend against Michigan State before sustaining the injury. Link will likely suit back up and start for the maize and blue at right tackle against Oregon.
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound junior has played a ton for Michigan in 2024. Gentry, who many expected to become the Day 1 starting tackle this year, was the sixth offensive lineman for Michigan this season before earning the right to start.
Michigan also had cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows sustain a season-ending injury earlier this season. The Wolverines will be without both starting cornerbacks, Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill against the Ducks. Michigan will rely on Aamir Hall, Jo'Ziah Edmond, and Myles Pollard at cornerback against the explosive Ducks.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruits share what the key is for Michigan to beat Oregon: 'Dominate on defense'
Michigan football flips 4-star DT from Cincinnati