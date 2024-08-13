LOOK: New food items at Michigan Stadium look incredible
On Tuesday, Michigan Stadium opened its doors to members of the media to try some of the newest food items on the menu for the 2024 season. In addition to now offering alcohol for the first time, there will be plenty of delicious food options for fans who plan on attending a game at the Big House this fall.
Concessions:
- CLASSIC SMASHBURGER – a custom blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck hand-pressed and griddle-seared, on a classic bun with crispy fries
- BACON JAM BURGER – our crowd-favorite Smashburger topped with sweet and savory bacon jam
- THE FLOCK SANDWICH – crispy breaded whole-muscle all-natural chicken breast, topped with house-made spicy creole sauce
- HOT HONEY TENDERS – crispy chicken tenders tossed in sweet & spicy hot honey sauce
- 4TH AND BOWL – cilantro rice topped with lettuce, black bean, corn, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream with choice of spicy chicken tinga or cauliflower sofrito
- ELOTES CORNDOG – battered and fried all-beef corndog smothered in creamy roasted street corn with poblano, spices, and cream cheese
- FOUNDER’S BRATWURST – Founder’s beer braised bratwurst topped with caraway sauerkraut and spicy mustard
- CHEESESTEAK FRIES – savory Italian-style shaved beef and creamy cheese sauce over crispy fries
Club:
- SMOKEHOUSE SANDWICHES – all-new brisket, chicken, and jackfruit smoked over hardwood and served with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce
- VEGAN CAULIFLOWER AND QUINOA BURGER – spiked with turmeric, coriander and cayenne
Suites:
- Smokehouse Great Lakes Fish Dip – house-smoked white fish, charred hatch pepper, lemon, assorted crackers, and baguette
- Simply Pasty Duck – Moulard Duck confit, vegetables, spice enveloped classic crispy pasty pastry and house mustard dip
- Carolina burnt ends “slider” – mini brioche bun, sweet pickle, haystack onion side, big house barbeque sauce
- M Street Bakery Maize and Blue Cake Pops
