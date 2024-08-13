BREAKING: J.J. McCarthy set to undergo knee surgery
After lighting up the Las Vegas Raiders' defense during the Vikings' first preseason game, J.J. McCarthy is now set to undergo a knee surgery, per reports. McCarthy threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception this past Saturday against the Raiders. But things seemed a little off when McCarthy was resting on Monday and didn't participate in Minnesota's practice.
On Tuesday, it was revealed McCarthy indeed has a torn meniscus in his right knee and the surgery will determine how long McCarthy will miss. As of now, the Vikings are saying he is out indefinitely but a true timetable is unknown for the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Depending on the severity of a meniscus tear, a player could be out anywhere from four weeks to six months.
McCarthy, the former Michigan football starting quarterback and national champion, was battling with veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job in Minnesota. The Vikings traded up to take McCarthy and allowed former quarterback Kirk Cousins to leave for the Atlanta Falcons. It was expected Darnold would begin the season as the starter but McCarthy was making it hard on Darnold with how well he's performed.
With the injury news to McCarthy, it all but seals the deal for Darnold to start for the Minnesota Vikings while McCarthy rehabs his knee. McCarthy will get his opportunities when healed up.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan No. 9 in preseason AP Poll
Detroit Lions star on Michigan football: 'I know Michigan's done'
Michigan opponent to wear historic-looking helmet against the Wolverines this season