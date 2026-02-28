Michigan Football Recruiting Target Reveals Top 10 Schools

Four-star cornerback Danny Lang from Mater Dei in California released his list of top 10 schools this week, with the Wolverines making the cut.

Along with Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Washington, Miami (FL.), North Carolina, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia also made the list.

Lang is the No. 93 prospect in the class of 2027, the No. 12 cornerback and the 10th-best prospect in the class in the state of California, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Although Michigan is up against some other powerhouses in this recruitment, cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford could play a big role in keeping the Wolverines as a major factor as time wears on

Why Gilford is important in this recruitment

With new head coach Kyle Whittingham coming over from Utah, much of the Michigan coaching staff has ties to the West Coast.

That holds true with Gilford as his home state is also California as he grew up in Hawthorne, Calif. and went to high school at Westchester Senior in LA.

Gilford's ties to California could play a big factor in building a relationship with Lang and helping keep the Wolverines toward the front of his mind.

The Wolverines are also set to get Lang on campus on April 17 for an unofficial visit, which is a big step for the Wolverines in being able to stay in the mix to land a commitment.

According to a report from Rivals' Greg Biggins earlier in the week, Michigan is also pushing for Lang to schedule an official visit.

Lang is expected to make a commitment on his birthday on July 2 after he takes several visits to various schools, according to Biggins' report.

USC, according to the Rivals Recruiting Predictor Machine, is the favorite to land the 6-foot, 160-pounder.