Mason Graham updates his health status; depth behind Graham and Grant
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told Jon Jansen on Monday night that star defensive lineman Mason Graham was banged up during training camp, which wasn't a pleasant thing to hear for most Michigan fans. But reporters got a chance to speak with Graham himself on Tuesday night following practice. The junior lineman didn't go into specifics, but said he's doing good and he's ready to play.
“I feel good,” Graham said. “I was full speed today, so just doing everything I can. I was just dealing with some stuff, day to day.”
With Graham being a go for Saturday against Fresno State, he will team up with fellow junior lineman, Kenneth Grant. The duo make up arguably the best interior duo in college football. Not only are the two great run stuffers, but they are both quietly good at getting to the quarterback. Grant had 3.5 sacks last season and Graham had three -- while both rotating in and out. Now that both are expected to play more snaps in 2024, Graham says the two are focused on getting the job done.
“Probably just destroying games, not letting anything happen within that front or whatever we can do to stop all plays that they want to run,” Graham said of him and Grant. “Or if it’s getting triple-teamed, double-teamed, it doesn’t matter — we’re still going to do our job at the end of the day.”
Behind Graham and Grant, there were two players the junior mentioned to reporters on Tuesday. Enow Etta, a sophomore, is a player the Wolverines can realistically line up anywhere. He started at Edge, but has now transitioned inside. Graham says Etta is doing a lot of good stuff on the field and is going to see the field quite often in '24.
“Enow’s doing a lot of good stuff," said Graham. "I feel like he’s gonna be a player for us that is going to get a lot of snaps, and I feel like he’s ready to excel and show what he’s done this offseason and the whole time he’s been here.
“He latched on to a lot of us older guys, the coaches and really invested a lot of his time, and wanted a role inside. So that’s what he chose to do.”
Senior Ike Iwunnah has not played in a single game as a Michigan Wolverine, but that's expected to change this season. His name has been coming up quite a bit in recent interviews with coaches and players. Iwunnah is likely behind both Rayshaun Benny and Etta, but with how Michigan rotates, Graham expects to see Iwunnah hit the field this season. Graham told reporters that Iwunnah's mindset is at a whole new level this season.
“First, he’s definitely changed his mindset,” Graham said of Iwunnah. “I feel like earlier in his years when he was a freshman, sophomore, even last year, he was always kind of doubting himself when he messed up or didn’t make a play or was out of his fit. But I feel like confidence is a big thing with him. He’s embraced that he’s going to play this year, and he knows he’s going to play. I feel like he’s gonna be ready for that challenge.
“It’s always cool whenever those guys get in the game. They really haven’t felt what it feels like yet, so I’m gonna be excited for those guys. I want to see everyone make plays, everyone be happy and come out with the win.”
Michigan and Fresno State will play on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
