Michigan Football Injury Report: Mason Graham 'banged up', Rayshaun Benny not at '100 percent'
Michigan brings one of the top defensive lines in all of college football into 2024, but a couple key pieces of the Wolverines front at less than 100 percent at the Wolverines wrap up fall camp.
Speaking on the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show on Monday night, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale revealed that preseason All-American defensive tackle Mason Graham has been "banged up in training camp". Martindale also said redshirt junior DT Rayshaun Benny is still working his way back from a foot injury suffered during the Wolverines' Rose Bowl victory over Alabama on Jan. 1.
“It’s been a fight for him,” Martindale said. “It’s been tough for him, and I think it’s still something that he’s working on as we go. The more confidence that he gets with the injury, the better he’ll play.
“But he’s still knocking off some rust. He’ll have a couple good days and then get sore and does some things like that and we’ll have to back him down a little bit and then push him, get him going full strength. Is he 100 percent right now? I don’t think so. But he’s good enough to play, don’t get me wrong.”
Graham, a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, recorded 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks a season ago. Benny, meanwhile, was a large part of Michigan's rotation at defensive tackle, totaling 27 takles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
While Michigan may have the same kind of depth along its defensive front as it did last season, the Wolverines should still be in good shape in the interior despite Graham and Benny nursing their way back to full health. Junior Kenneth Grant is expected to have a big season in his first full year as a starter, and Martindale was highly complimentary of him on Monday.
“Grant, really, these past 10 days, you can really see him coming into football shape, because I tell him all the time, the only way you get in football shape is you play football,” Martindale said. “You can do all the things we have downstairs [with the strength and conditioning staff] — and they do a tremendous job downstairs — and you can pass the conditioning test … you gotta put pads on and play football. That’s when you get into football shape. He’s really jumped out.”
Three other players who have drawn praise at defensive line during fall camp are redshirt freshman Enow Etta, sophomore Trey Piece and redshirt junior Ike Iwunnah.
“I think Enow is gonna surprise some people,” Martindale said. “I think Ike is gonna surprise some people. Trey Pierce, he’s been banged up on and off during training camp. Once we get him going, I think he’s gonna surprise some people. It’s gonna be fun to watch. That’s the exciting thing about coaching is seeing some of these younger guys starting to step up and get ready to play.”
Michigan opens its 2024 season on Saturday (Aug. 31), hosting Fresno State at the Big House in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m./NBC).
