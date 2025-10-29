Michigan back in mix for four-star safety Blake Stewart following Clemson decommitment
Four-star safety Blake Stewart, who committed to Clemson in July, has now decommitted from the Tigers, reopening up his recruiting process.
“There are several including Miami, Vandy, Georgia and Georgia Tech and some others,” Stewart told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong on Wednesday in regard to schools he is interested in.
Michigan and Indiana are two other schools that Rivals expects to make a run for Stewart in the final stages of his recruiting process.
Stewart and Michigan
On June 30, Stewart took an official visit to Michigan, while also visiting Clemson, Vanderbilt and Miami last summer.
"What stood out the most is talking ball with Coach (Lamar) Morgan," Stewart told The Michigan Insider regarding the Wolverines' defensive backs coach. "(Also) him showing me how I fit in, even with other players kind of like me. And then also I would definitely say the weight training program and how good it was. And also talking (about Michigan) off the field, without football… I would definitely say that."
As it stands, Michigan has two safeties committed in the class of 2026, Andre Clarke (Richmond, Va,) and Jordan Deck (Frisco, Texas), both four-star recruits.
Recruiting Profile
An Atlanta, Ga. native, Stewart is rated the No. 44 player in the state and No. 35 at his position across the country by Rivals.
Stewart attends Woodard Academy, where as a junior, he was a two-way player that accounted for 80 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, Stewart plays wide receiver, catching 38 passes while accumulating 467 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
He is a multi-sport athlete at Woodard Academy, also competing in baseball, basketball, lacrosse and track.
Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247 Sports, had this to say after watching Stewart compete on the field.
“(Stewart) Makes plenty of acrobatic grabs on offense and those some ball skills show up on defense as he twists and turns for pass breakups and interceptions,” said Ivins “(Stewart) Needs to keep improving as a man-to-man defender if he’s going to reach his full potential, but has the IQ and athleticism to thrive in a Cover 2-heavy scheme. Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that is likely going to find his way onto multiple special teams units given how he runs and hits.”
