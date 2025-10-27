Wolverine Digest

LSU commits Michigan football should target following Brian Kelly's firing

After Kelly was dismissed from LSU, Michigan needs to get back into contact with these recruits.

Trent Knoop

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

LSU coach Brian Kelly is the latest casualty of college programs firing their head coaches in the middle of the season. The Tigers had major expectations -- like James Franklin at Penn State -- but have failed to live up to them.

On Sunday night, LSU fired Kelly and there are a few commits that Michigan should be on the phones with. I listed three recruits who the Wolverines were major contenders with.

4-star CB Havon Finney

One of the more obvious targets Michigan is going to continue to try and land is four-star Havon Finney. The Wolverines were right in this one until he committed to LSU, and LaMar Morgan and Co. have been keeping tabs on Finney. The Chatsworth (CA) prospect is rated as the No. 82 prospect in the country and the No. 10 CB.

Finney took a visit to Michigan back in April and it was a good one. The Wolverines are going to likely push to get him back on campus soon and there is a clear need for a CB after Dorian Barney de-committed to go to Ole Miss.

5-star edge Trenton Henderson

It never hurts to check in with a five-star prospect, especially one who took an official visit to Michigan in June. Trenton Henderson ended up picking LSU over both Florida and Texas, but there was interest from Henderson.

The Pensacola (FL) prospect is the No. 43 prospect and No. 7 edge, per the Composite. The Wolverines would love to pair Henderson and Carter Meadows together. It appears to be any day that edge Julian Walker de-commits and lands with another school -- South Carolina being the most likely option.

After Florida fired Billy Napier and Texas' coaching situation being up in the air with Sark apparently having interest in the NFL -- Michigan would make the most sense if he opted to leave LSU.

Four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds

Like the other two mentioned, Michigan was a strong contender in this recruitment before he opted to pick LSU. Since Brian Kelly was fired, Geralds has said he is fully committed to LSU, but it never hurts to check back in with him.

The Suwanee (GA) prospect took an official visit back in June to Ann Arbor and Michigan has a need for linemen. He is the 92nd-ranked prospect in the country and the No. 10 defensive lineman, per the Composite.

Teams like Ohio State and Oregon are two other programs that could get back into his recruitment as well.

More From Michigan On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football