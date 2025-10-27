Mel Kiper tabs unheralded Michigan football player as potential 'early rounder' in '26 NFL Draft
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder has exceeded all expectations as the 2025 season marches on. Following the Wolverines' move of Jaishawn Barham to edge, both Rolder and Cole Sullivan have been fantastic playing alongside starting linebacker Ernest Hausmann.
Rolder might not be the household name among the Wolverines' defense, but it was Rolder who led the way for Michigan in its 30-21 win over rival Michigan State. Rolder had a team-high 10 tackles. He also had two TFLs and one sack against MSU QB Aidan Chiles.
ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. calls Jimmy Rolder a potential early round pick
Following Rolder's play against MSU, ESPN's long-time draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. said he was a player who could work his way into an early round selection come April. Rolder's name wasn't being mentioned prior to the season by any draft analysts, but his emergence has analysts seeing his true potential.
"Linebacker Jimmy Rolder was a backup and special-teamer in his first three seasons at Michigan, but he's now thriving in a starting role. He jumps off the screen, showing high football IQ, great closing speed, outstanding coverage traits and the ability to be disruptive as a blitzer. He can stick on opponents in man-to-man, but he also routinely makes plays in zone coverage. At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, I have Rolder as an off-ball linebacker, but he has the versatility to slide outside, too.
"Rolder had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a sack against Michigan State. He now has 52 tackles on the season. He has quickly become one of the best defensive players on that Wolverines roster, and he's picking up draft interest as a result. Rolder wasn't on the radar before the season, so he's really hard to place in this class. But I'm sure scouts are taking notice of his play, and if he finishes out the season well, Rolder could be an early-rounder. Keep an eye on him."
Rolder taking the next step as a veteran
Rolder played a good amount of football during his freshman season in 2022, but injuries have haunted the former four-star prospect. Now, into his senior season, Rolder is second on the team with 52 tackles -- behind Hausmann, who has 55. He is also third on the team with 5.5 TFLs, and tied for third with two sacks.
Moving Barham to edge was beneficial to both Barham and Michigan, but Rolder has ascended into one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten since he's gotten his chance to shine.
