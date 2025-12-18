College football legend Mack Brown explains why Michigan Is still a top coaching job

Legendary college football coach Mack Brown joined The Blue Print podcast on Wednesday morning to talk about how intriguing the Michigan football head coaching job is to potential candidates.

Host and former Michigan football star, Jake Butt, asked Brown how this job was viewed from the outside perspective.

“Michigan is one of the best jobs in the country,” Brown said. “It is one of the winningest. You have facilities, you have money. It is all based on commitment, so many of these jobs have a higher expectation to win than they have commitment to help you win. Michigan has that commitment. They are going to get you whatever you need.”

Despite what is going on with investigations of the program, having a legendary coach give such high praise to the program is a positive.

Brown led Texas to its first national championship in 2005, defeating Southern California. It marked the first national championship for the Longhorns in 35 years.

Later on, Brown explained how Michigan and potentially the candidates are in a rough spot with the timing of how this has unfolded.

“We need to change the calendar,” Brown explained. “It is so difficult for coaches right now to be preparing for a bowl game, for playoffs, and talking to people about changing jobs. It is really hard. Then you have the portal opening on Jan. 2, so Michigan has to hurry.”

Everyone knows that current players are probably already in talks with other schools. If the Wolverines do not hire a coach prior to the transfer portal opening up, we could see a lot of guys looking to find a new home.

With a guy like Kalen DeBoer (Alabama) consistently being talked about as a strong candidate to be the next head coach, the College Football Playoff games matter in that regard. If the Crimson Tide fall to Oklahoma in the opening round, that could make DeBoer's move to Ann Arbor more likely.