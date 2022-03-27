Skip to main content

'Putting Michigan On The Map': U-M Women Make History

The University of Michigan Women's Basketball program is in the midst of its deepest tournament run in program history, and they're just getting started.

It was an incredible battle in Wichita from start to finish, as No. 3 Michigan emerged victorious over No. 10 South Dakota by a score of 52-49. 

After a relatively slow start that left her scoreless in the first quarter, forward Naz Hillmon found her rhythm on the offensive end - finishing the night with a team high 17 points. 

“I think I tried not to focus on the offensive end,” Hillmon said. “I think sometimes my defense gets me going and trying to rebound. I knew if I could continue that motor and get my teammates second opportunities by getting offensive boards, that would help me and I can get into the flow of things."

“When I’m not thinking about it too much, I can just maneuver throughout the game and have a level head about me. So try to do the intangible things to get myself going and not necessarily focusing on trying to score buckets at the time.”

Kim Barnes Arico and Naz Hillmon Michigan women's basketball
The Wolverines would also get a big time performance from freshman guard Laila Phelia, who finished the evening with 14 points. Veteran guard Leigha Brown added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. 

With the win, the Wolverines are now headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, a reality that isn't lost on Hillmon.

“Every time we make history, I think about all the people before us. Some of the teammates that we had who wanted to get to this point, players who we don’t know but have helped to build and establish what we have, our culture, our system, working toward putting Michigan on the map.

“Not only thinking about what we did as a team but all the people who came before us to kind of get this ball rolling.”

No. 3 Michigan is now set for Monday's regional final against No. 1 Louisville at 9 p.m. ET, on ESPN. 

Game date: Monday, March 28th
Game time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

