Michigan Bowl Projections After Falling to No. 6 Indiana

Michigan football has now lost three of its last four games and the 2026 season outlook seems to continue to drop by the week. The Wolverines have an elite level defense, but cannot find ways to get the ball in the end zone.

This past week, the Wolverines went toe-to-toe with No. 6 Indiana, but fell short 13-6 in overtime. That loss falls on the offense, which was unable to score a single touchdown in the game.

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive line Josh Burnham (8) lays a hard hit on Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is where experts project UofM to be playing this offseason after falling short against the Hoosiers.

ESPN

Make it three straight weeks that Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN have agreed on their postseason prediction for UofM. The duo released their projections Monday morning (Oct. 26) and both saw UofM in the Cactus Bowl.

Two weeks ago, both Bonagura and Schlabach had this same prediction.

If that ends up being the destination for the Wolverines, Michigan would play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 in Tempe, Ariz.

Michigan safety Chris Bracy (7) tackles Indiana running back Turbo Richard (1) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated

Week in and week out, Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated has kept his destination for the Wolverines consistent. This week was no different, releasing his list of Bowl Game projections yesterday (Oct. 25).

Again, he has the Wolverines in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. This time, he has the Maize and Blue against South Carolina.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) celebrates a game-tying touchdown with South Carolina tight end Brady Hunt (87) during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Gamecocks are sitting at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play. However, they have seemed to figure things out, with back-to-back top-25 wins in the last two weeks, taking down Florida and Tennessee.

Now, South Carolina will head to Norman, Okla., to match up with Oklahoma this Saturday.

CBS Sports

Similar to ESPN, Brad Crawford of CBS Sports made the prediction that UofM will be in the Cactus Bowl against Cincinnati.

Crawford mentioned the struggles the Michigan offense has had.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Michigan hasn't solved its identity issues offensively and would've beaten Indiana at home and red-zone execution been more fluid with Tommy Carr at quarterback,” Crawford said. “Indiana only completed one pass after halftime before winning overtime, another tough-to-stomach loss for first-year coach Kyle Whittingham during a tumultuous season.”

Final Takeaways

Michigan’s College Football Playoff (CFP) hopes are officially gone. This team has too many issues on the offensive side of the ball.

The Wolverines will likely be in a less prominent bowl game. However, if Michigan stumbles against Michigan State or Rutgers, which is unlikely, then they could struggle to make it to six wins. UofM finishes the season against Oregon, No. 7 UCLA and Ohio State.

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