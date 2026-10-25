College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 8: Texas Back in CFP Mix

What a weekend it was in college football to cap off a wild two-week stretch that significantly shook up the postseason picture from the playoff on down to the bowl games in early December. It was so absurd that we even got a bowl game added to the slate midseason in Puerto Rico of all places that should help provide a spot for an increasing glut of 6–6 teams.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 9, which sees some fascinating CFP matchups in the first round from Texas traveling to its head coach’s alma mater BYU, Ohio State having to go on the road to, uh, Kentucky, and UCLA hosting Alabama at the Rose Bowl. Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling other games on tap, including a whopper of a Group of 6 game in the Cure Bowl between likely conference champions, the Jimbo Fisher bowl in Tampa and a Holiday Bowl neither fan base is happy to be at between USC and Clemson.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 8

Georgia Indiana Notre Dame Miami LSU BYU UCLA Kentucky Ohio State Alabama Texas Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU

No. 11 Texas at No. 6 BYU

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 UCLA

No. 9 Ohio State at No. 8 Kentucky

Quarterfinals

Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Texas

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Texas Rose Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 10 Alabama

No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 10 Alabama Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ohio State

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 4 Miami

Bowl Projections After Week 8

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Middle Tennessee State vs. UAB Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 FAU vs. Texas State San Juan Bowl Dec. 16 Boston College vs. South Alabama Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 Georgia State vs. Delaware Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Texas A&M vs. Florida State Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 USF vs. Air Force Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Arkansas State vs. Toledo Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Ohio vs. Army Cure Bowl Dec. 22 New Mexico vs. James Madison Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Cincinnati vs. Arizona State New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 North Texas vs. Minnesota Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Tulsa vs. Liberty Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Oregon State vs. Duke New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Louisiana vs. Wyoming Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Fresno State vs. UNLV Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Iowa vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Pitt vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Northwestern vs. Louisville 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Appalachian State vs. Central Michigan Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 Kansas State vs. Penn State Military Bowl Dec. 26 Virginia vs. UTSA Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 USC vs. Clemson Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Mississippi State vs. Washington Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Houston vs. Virginia Tech Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Oklahoma State vs. Utah Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Tennessee vs. Wake Forest Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Michigan vs. South Carolina ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Nebraska vs. Florida Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Arizona vs. North Carolina Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Missouri vs. Oregon Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Illinois vs. West Virginia Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 UCF vs. Auburn Arizona Bowl Jan. 2 Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State

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