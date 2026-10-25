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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 8: Texas Back in CFP Mix

Plus, a new bowl game was added to the slate while unbeaten UCLA could host at first-round playoff game.
Bryan Fischer|
After Week 8, we’re projecting that Texas will face coach Steve Sarkisian’s alma mater, BYU, in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
After Week 8, we’re projecting that Texas will face coach Steve Sarkisian’s alma mater, BYU, in the first round of the College Football Playoff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Indiana HoosiersNotre Dame Fighting IrishMiami (FL) HurricanesLSU TigersBYU CougarsUCLA BruinsKentucky WildcatsOhio State BuckeyesAlabama Crimson TideGeorgia BulldogsTexas LonghornsBoise State Broncos

What a weekend it was in college football to cap off a wild two-week stretch that significantly shook up the postseason picture from the playoff on down to the bowl games in early December. It was so absurd that we even got a bowl game added to the slate midseason in Puerto Rico of all places that should help provide a spot for an increasing glut of 6–6 teams.  

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 9, which sees some fascinating CFP matchups in the first round from Texas traveling to its head coach’s alma mater BYU, Ohio State having to go on the road to, uh, Kentucky, and UCLA hosting Alabama at the Rose Bowl. Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling other games on tap, including a whopper of a Group of 6 game in the Cure Bowl between likely conference champions, the Jimbo Fisher bowl in Tampa and a Holiday Bowl neither fan base is happy to be at between USC and Clemson.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 8

  1. Georgia
  2. Indiana
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Miami
  5. LSU
  6. BYU
  7. UCLA
  8. Kentucky
  9. Ohio State
  10. Alabama
  11. Texas
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU
  • No. 11 Texas at No. 6 BYU
  • No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 UCLA
  • No. 9 Ohio State at No. 8 Kentucky

Quarterfinals 

  • Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Texas
  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 10 Alabama
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ohio State

Semifinals 

  • Orange Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 4 Miami

Bowl Projections After Week 8

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Middle Tennessee State vs. UAB

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

FAU vs. Texas State

San Juan Bowl

Dec. 16

Boston College vs. South Alabama

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

Georgia State vs. Delaware

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Texas A&M vs. Florida State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

USF vs. Air Force

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Arkansas State vs. Toledo

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Ohio vs. Army

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

New Mexico vs. James Madison

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Cincinnati vs. Arizona State

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

North Texas vs. Minnesota

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Tulsa vs. Liberty

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Oregon State vs. Duke

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Louisiana vs. Wyoming

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Fresno State vs. UNLV

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Iowa vs. SMU

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

Pitt vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Northwestern vs. Louisville

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Appalachian State vs. Central Michigan

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

Kansas State vs. Penn State

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Virginia vs. UTSA

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

USC vs. Clemson

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Mississippi State vs. Washington

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Houston vs. Virginia Tech

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Oklahoma State vs. Utah

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Tennessee vs. Wake Forest

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Michigan vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Nebraska vs. Florida

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona vs. North Carolina

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Missouri vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Illinois vs. West Virginia

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

UCF vs. Auburn

Arizona Bowl

Jan. 2

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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