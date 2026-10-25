College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 8: Texas Back in CFP Mix
What a weekend it was in college football to cap off a wild two-week stretch that significantly shook up the postseason picture from the playoff on down to the bowl games in early December. It was so absurd that we even got a bowl game added to the slate midseason in Puerto Rico of all places that should help provide a spot for an increasing glut of 6–6 teams.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 9, which sees some fascinating CFP matchups in the first round from Texas traveling to its head coach’s alma mater BYU, Ohio State having to go on the road to, uh, Kentucky, and UCLA hosting Alabama at the Rose Bowl. Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling other games on tap, including a whopper of a Group of 6 game in the Cure Bowl between likely conference champions, the Jimbo Fisher bowl in Tampa and a Holiday Bowl neither fan base is happy to be at between USC and Clemson.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 8
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- LSU
- BYU
- UCLA
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Texas
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU
- No. 11 Texas at No. 6 BYU
- No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 UCLA
- No. 9 Ohio State at No. 8 Kentucky
Quarterfinals
- Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Texas
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 10 Alabama
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 4 Miami
Bowl Projections After Week 8
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Middle Tennessee State vs. UAB
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
FAU vs. Texas State
San Juan Bowl
Dec. 16
Boston College vs. South Alabama
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
Georgia State vs. Delaware
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Texas A&M vs. Florida State
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
USF vs. Air Force
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Arkansas State vs. Toledo
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Ohio vs. Army
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
New Mexico vs. James Madison
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Cincinnati vs. Arizona State
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
North Texas vs. Minnesota
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Tulsa vs. Liberty
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Oregon State vs. Duke
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Louisiana vs. Wyoming
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Fresno State vs. UNLV
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Iowa vs. SMU
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Pitt vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Northwestern vs. Louisville
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Appalachian State vs. Central Michigan
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
Kansas State vs. Penn State
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Virginia vs. UTSA
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
USC vs. Clemson
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Mississippi State vs. Washington
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Houston vs. Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Oklahoma State vs. Utah
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Tennessee vs. Wake Forest
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Michigan vs. South Carolina
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Nebraska vs. Florida
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona vs. North Carolina
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Missouri vs. Oregon
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Illinois vs. West Virginia
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
UCF vs. Auburn
Arizona Bowl
Jan. 2
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer