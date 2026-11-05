Michigan Coach Takes Blame for Bryce Underwood's Struggles: 'Wish I Could've Done More'

Tommy Carr is set to make his third start this weekend when Michigan hosts rival Michigan State. Carr took over for second-year starting quarterback Bryce Underwood after he tossed a pair of interceptions in the first half against Penn State.

Things were supposed to be different for the former No.1-ranked recruit in the 2025 class once Jason Beck came over from Utah to run the Wolverines' offense. But things were worse — at least in terms of passing the ball. Underwood started the first six games for Michigan, but completed 58.1% of his passes while throwing five touchdown passes to six interceptions this season.

Underwood, who was elected as a captain, is now on the bench and his quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer applauded how Underwood has handled things. But there is no doubt he would rather be on the field playing, and Detmer said he wishes he had done more to prepare and help Underwood for the 2026 season.

"First, just really been proud of Bryce and how he's handled the situation," Detmer said. "There's very few and not a lot of people that can say, 'hey man, I understand how you're feeling'. That's a really tough situation that he's been in. But he's handled it exceptionally, being a captain and being a leader on our team.

"He's been not only a vocal presence, but in our quarterback room, another set of eyes and a guy that's played a lot of football to be able to be there for Tommy that way. I feel and wish I could have done more. I just feel that — didn't get Bryce there and not sure maybe exactly why or how. It didn't quite click to where we would have wanted it to, but he's an exceptional talent and great young man.

"And right now, in the position that he is, just being one snap away, working hard to be ready, as well as just continuing to develop him in all of [his individual] work and teamwork to help him to grow in his game."

Keeping Underwood engaged

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To Underwood's credit, he has been a great teammate on the sideline. He is typically the first player to celebrate with Carr after a good play, or he's the first player in his corner if he makes a mistake. Underwood is taking the captain honor seriously, and while we all know he would rather be on the field playing, he isn't showing any bitterness.

Detmer said it's not challenging to keep Underwood engaged. After all, it's the game of football and he is one play away from re-taking the football field.

"Yeah, a lot of it is, man, you're one snap away," Detmer said of keeping Underwood engaged. "You know, and we would absolutely love to use you in certain situations that maybe present themselves, as well as if something does happen or something does come up, being able to step in and be ready and be able to help us win football games.

"And so, just the kid he is and having learned a lot about him and how he's come up over the years in football and stuff, like, he loves football and so it's not like pulling his teeth to help keep him engaged, if that makes sense. He loves being out there playing and so, and he wants to work at his craft and he wants to get better. So he stays ready, he stays engaged and he's been doing a really nice job with that over the last few weeks."

Carr was named Michigan's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. If he continues to shine, there would be no reason for the Wolverines to take him out of the starting lineup. Underwood, a former five-star and must-have prospect, would have some options on the open market heading into his junior season. We will have to see how the rest of the season goes for Michigan, but it certainly could be the end of the Underwood era in Ann Arbor.

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