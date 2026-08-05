Michigan DC Jay Hill Believes at Least 4 True Freshmen Can Help Wolverines' Defense in 2026

Wednesday marked Day 1 of Michigan's fall camp. The Wolverines hit the ground running and following practice, new coordinators Jay Hill and Jason Beck took to the podium to answer questions.

Both sides of the football are expected to only improve under the guidance of Beck and Hill, and interestingly enough, Hill believes some true freshmen are going to make a difference this season.

Hill named four freshmen to make a difference

Michigan signed one of the better recruiting classes last season, headlined by three five-star prospects. Two of them are on the offensive side of the ball, so it's not shocking to hear edge rusher Carter Meadows' name being thrown out there as an early contributor.

Kyle Whittingham sang Meadows' praises during Big Ten Media Days, and now Hill mentioned him as a player who can make an impact right away.

Along with Meadows, Hill named fellow freshmen Tariq Boney, Alister Vallejo, and Titan Davis as players who will play in 2026 for Michigan.

All four players coming at a position of strength

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Whittingham hasn't been shy about saying that the defensive line is the strength of the defense. Which makes Hill's comments even more interesting since four true freshmen are expected to carve out a role and play.

On the interior, Trey Pierce, Enow Etta, and Jonah Lea'ea are the top three defensive tackles on the team. And that's likely not changing. So for both Vallejo and Davis to earn playing time, they are going to need to beat out players like Bobby Kanka, Ted Hammonds, and Deyvid Palepale.

As for the edge position, that is a very deep, and talented position. John Henry Daley comes to Ann Arbor after an All-American season, and both Cameron Brandt and Dominic Nichols are supposed to take the next step. Lugard Edokpayi has been a player receiving praise this fall, and Nate Marshall returns for his second season.

Let the best players win

The thing about the new coaching staff is that they are coming into Ann Arbor fresh and not having bias. The best players are going to play in 2026 and earn roles. So if that's a true freshman, that means they earned it.

It's just Day 1 of fall camp, and we can't take too much out of it, however, with Hill mentioning those four players in particular, you need to buy some stock into the idea. Michigan could rotate a lot this season with Hill at the helm.

And seeing skilled freshmen play in 2026 isn't a bad thing, especially if they help the team win.