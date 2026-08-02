Every Four or Five-Star Michigan Football Recruit Ready to Make a Big Impact in 2026

Despite Sherrone Moore's abrupt firing and losing some talent to the transfer portal, Kyle Whittingham was able to keep Michigan's 2026 recruiting class mostly intact. The Wolverines signed one of the top classes, landing three five-star prospects — that's including Salesi Moa, who was a short-term enrollee at Utah.

With having a star-studded class, there are going to be some freshmen who leave their mark on Michigan's 2026 season. Here are six freshmen who are set to make an immediate impact this season.

Running back Savion Hiter

At Big Ten Media Days, Kyle Whittingham said Savion Hiter was the No. 2 back on the depth chart behind Jordan Marshall. Hiter signed as the No. 1 ranked running back in the cycle, and he was the wire-to-wire top-ranked running back.

Hiter is going to see a lot of action this season, and he certainly doesn't look like a freshman on the field. Hiter is absolutely massive for being a first-year player, and he's not going to be easy to take down.

On top of his power, Hiter has a good skill set at his disposal. All-Big Ten isn't out of the realm of possibility with Hiter, and with how Jason Beck's offenses like to run the ball, Hiter could have a very big freshman season.

Wide receiver Salesi Moa

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Speaking of Jason Beck, you're going to see more 11 personnel on the field for Michigan this season. That means there will be more sets with three, or four, wide receivers and the Wolverines are going to spread things out.

The running game will likely still be Michigan's bread and butter, but if Bryce Underwood takes a step forward, you're going to see a few more wide receivers pad their stats.

Coming to Michigan from Utah, Moa will make an immediate impact as a true freshman. During the spring game, Moa made an incredible one-handed catch, and looks every part of a Michigan wide receiver. He is currently battling Jaime Ffrench Jr. for the No. 3 job.

Edge Carter Meadows

I wasn't banking on Carter Meadows making a huge impact in Year 1, but after hearing Kyle Whittingham talk during Big Ten Media Days, that might not be true. Whittingham is very impressed with the five-star edge, and even with a lot of talent in the room, Meadows could work his way up.

Whittingham recently named Meadows the one freshman he was excited to see in fall camp, after being a late enrollee, and if he shines, expect to see Meadows in the rotation.

Michigan is five or six deep at edge, but when you have a long, physical, and fast edge like Meadows, you have to get him onto the field.

Cornerback Jamarion Vincent

Michigan was forced to play a few true freshmen at cornerback last season, and the Wolverines could be forced to do so once again this year. The secondary is thin, especially cornerback depth, and Jamarion Vincent is one of those long, rangy corners who could take a step after fall camp.

The Wolverines flipped Vincent from Baylor, and he has already been talked up by teammates this past spring. Michigan's top four corners are Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Shamari Earls, but there is a major drop off after that.

Jo'Ziah Edmond should be next in line, but after being passed up by freshmen last season, it wouldn't be shocking to see Vincent emerge sometime this season.

Wide receiver Travis Johnson

Travis Johnson Instagra

Talent is talent and that's what four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson has. If it weren't for Salesi Moa coming to Michigan, Johnson would be the talk of the wide receivers, and likely the one battling Jaime Ffrench for playing time.

Johnson is a 6'2" wideout with good size, hands, and speed. There are veterans he will have to beat out if he hopes to see the field for extensive snaps this fall, but Johnson certainly has the tools to do so.

With Michigan spreading things out and throwing the football more this season, fans should see more of a rotation at wide receiver, and if fall camp goes well for Johnson, he should be in that rotation.

Defensive lineman Alister Vallejo

Michigan is probably deeper on the interior than most people thought — at least according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. Michigan's head coach has said a few different times that the defensive line will be the strength of the Wolverines' defense this season.

The veterans Trey Pierce, Enow Etta, and Jonah Lea'ea are the mainstays, with younger players emerging behind them. But if there is room for a defensive lineman to make an impact, it's Alister Vallejo on the interior.

You hate to compare anyone to All-American Mason Graham, but that is the comparison for Vallejo. He has a wrestling background, was a late riser in the rankings, and has the build and toughness of Graham's. It's to be seen whether he makes the impact Graham did, but with a solid fall camp, expect to see Vallejo's name called.