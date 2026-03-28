Michigan Defensive Lineman Named a Top 10 Returner in College Football

Michigan's defense will look a lot different in 2026 under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Not just because he will run his own scheme, but the Wolverines lost quite a bit of talent on their front seven. Guys like Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, and Jaishawn Barham are predicted 2026 NFL Draft selections come April, and the Wolverines need to fill their void.

Luckily, the Wolverines were able to retain players like Enow Etta, Cameron Brandt, and Trey Pierce, among others, but Michigan also utilized the transfer portal and brought over an All-American to fill some of the void.

Following Kyle Whittingham from Utah, edge rusher John Henry Daley is now at Michigan after an All-American season with the Utes in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 4 returning edge rusher in the country.

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"The first of three transfers on this list, Daley followed head coach Kyle Whittingham from Utah to Michigan. After two years on the bench at BYU and with the Utes, he finally started as a redshirt sophomore and was one of the best pass rushers in the sport.

"Daley’s 93.4 PFF pass-rush grade ranked second in the FBS to David Bailey, a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. His 23% pass-rush win rate placed third in the Power Four, behind only Clev Lubin and Rueben Bain Jr., another projected top-10 pick. Daley also earned a very solid 77.6 PFF run-defense grade and should be the next star off the edge for the Wolverines."

If Daley is healthy, he can be a force

In his final game with Utah in 2025, Daley suffered an Achilles injury that sidelined him the remainder of the season, but the hope is that he is fully healthy come Week 1 of the season for Michigan.

The 6'4", 255-pound edge rusher is coming off a season in which he tallied 48 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. His play earned him an All-American spot.

Speaking to the media recently, Hill had nothing but good things to say about Daley, saying he that 'IT factor'.

"Some guys just have that IT factor on how to get home, how to get after the quarterback," Hill said. "He's got the IT factor. Sometimes you don't even know why he's getting after the quarterback, but he is. I mean, he'll make a move that somebody else will do the same thing. So when he gets home, the other guys don't. He's just got that true knack to get home.

"He is tenacious. He's got as good a motor as anyone out there. He plays very physical. That's part of the reason why he's really good: he can bull rush you, he can beat you with speed."