3 Overlooked Michigan Football Transfers Set to Explode in 2026

Following the firing of Sherrone Moore, Kyle Whittingham salvaged things perfectly. Michigan might've lost 27 players to the transfer portal — including a few big players like Justice Haynes and Cole Sullivan — but it could've been way worse than it was.

Michigan filled some voids by adding 17 transfers into the equation, including stars like John Henry Daley and JJ Buchanan. There will be a handful of transfers who make an impact on the field this fall, but it feels like there are a few who are being overlooked.

S Chris Bracy

Michigan has a loaded safety room heading into 2026, which hinges on Rod Moore being healthy for the season. But Chris Bracy comes over from Memphis and he should be talked about much more than he is.

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Bracy, a 6'1", 195-pound player, was one of the best safeties against the run last season for the Tigers. He not only recorded 81 total tackles, but he also tallied 9.5 tackles for loss. Michigan had a 91.6 run defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus, in 2025, and Bracy will only help Michigan's run defense.

He is a versatile piece that Jay Hill can use in a variety of ways. Bracy believes he's just as good against the pass as he is against the run, and Bracy could be a true breakout star for Michigan in 2026.

DL Jonah Lea'ea

After starting at Utah last season, Jonah Lea'ea comes over to Michigan and will be a big part of what the Wolverines do along the defensive line in 2026. But he isn't getting talked about as much with both Enow Etta and Trey Pirece returning to the team.

Lea'ea started all 12 games for the Utes last season, recording 34 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with one sack.

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He's smaller than a prototypical Michigan defensive tackle, standing at 6'5", 285-pounds, but he is a sure tackler and quicker than most interior linemen. Per PFF, he was the fifth-best tackler on the team with a 73.6 grade. Lea'ea missed two tackles all season long while seeing the field for 623 total snaps.

Etta, Pierce, and Lea'ea will be the main three tackles for Michigan this season, and fans will quickly learn why the Wolverines brought him over.

LB Nathaniel Staehling

One of the biggest questions regarding Michigan's defense entering the spring was its linebacker depth. The Wolverines lost Ernest Hausmann, Cole Sullivan, and Jimmy Rolder from last season, and it will be raw talent playing this season.

Nathaniel Staehling X Account

As of now, Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor have been named the top three linebackers, but Staehling is a veteran and will see extensive playing time, even if he doesn't start. Playing four seasons at North Dakota State, Staehling made a living as a sure tackler, who is always in the right place.

Staehling was the third-leading tackler for the Bison this season, with 74 tackles. He added one sack, and led the team with three interceptions. Michigan added a total of four linebackers via the transfer portal, but Staehling has the best chance of making a big impact in 2026.