Michigan fan favorite up for major award

Michigan football’s Max Bredeson named Burlsworth Trophy finalist, honoring top college football player who began as a walk-on.

Justice Steiner

Michigan tight end Max Bredeson shakes hands with tight ends coach Steve Casula during warmups at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
Michigan tight end Max Bredeson shakes hands with tight ends coach Steve Casula during warmups at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When it comes to players that are easy for fans to cheer for, a student-athlete like Michigan football’s Max Bredeson is a storybook example.

Currently in his fifth season with the Wolverines as a grad student, Bredeson joined the squad as a walk-on as a freshman in 2021. After seeing the field as a tight end and on special teams, he earned a scholarship as a sophomore in 2022.

It was announced Tuesday (Nov. 4) that he is now a finalist for the Burlsworth trophy, which is given to the most outstanding college football player who started their career as a walk-on.

“Off the field, on the field, he is just the prototypical leader, person and student-athlete,” said head coach Sherrone Moore when asked about Bredeson's impact this season. “(He is) everything that you want in a football player. If you had 11 Max Bredeson's you would probably go undefeated.”

Bredeson’s Impact

Splitting time between tight end and fullback on offense, the Hartland, Wis. native doesn’t stuff the stat sheet.

Over his career, he has played in 51 games with 11 receptions and 125 receiving yards.

But his impact goes far beyond that. His motor and blocking ability are vital to the Michigan offense and has been a big part of the running game's success. 

He has been voted team captain twice (2024 and 2025), was named the team's Most Improved Player on Offense (2023) and was the recipient of the Toughest Player Award (2024).

Max Bredeso
Sep 13, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) receives congratulations from tight end Max Bredeson (44) after scoring in the first half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

History of the Burlsworth Trophy

The award was first given out in 2010, when Sean Bedford of Georgia Tech received the award.

Some other notable winners include Stetson Bennett (Georgia) in 2022, Kenny Willekes (Michigan State) in 2019, Hunter Renfrow (Clemson) in 2018 and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) in 2015 and 2016.

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

