Ex-Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore Takes Plea Deal

Former Michigan football head coach agreed to a plea deal on Friday relating to his actions on Dec. 10 following his sudden firing, according to a report from Dan Wetzel of ESPN.

The deal resulted in Moore pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges in exchange for the dropping of a previous felony charge and two separate misdemeanors, according to the ESPN report.

On the same day Moore was fired by the university for what Athletic Director Warde Manuel said was due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, Moore, shortly after being fired, drove to that staff member's apartment and was initially charged with felony home invasion and misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and stalking in a domestic relationship, Wetzel's report further stated.

The staff member then told police that Moore grabbed a butter knife and threatened to commit self-harm. Earlier in the day, the staff member told the school about the inappropriate relationship, according to the ESPN report.

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore, left, is sworn in with his attorney Ellen Michaelsat right before he takes a plea in front of Judge J. Cedric Simpson at the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, March 6, 2026. | Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charges against Moore

The exact charges Moore pled no contest to on Friday include malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing, according to Wetzel's report.

Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels, told ESPN and other reporters after the hearing that Moore is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.

"All the [initial] charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts of law," Michaels said after the hearing. "The dismissal of those charges validates the concerns we raised about the investigation from the very beginning. Mr. Moore is pleased to put this behind him and move forward."

Kelli Moore, left, walks with her husband former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, and his attorney Ellen Michaels at the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, March 6, 2026. | Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michaels, according to ESPN, requested Moore be freed from wearing an electronic tether as part of his bond agreement. That request was denied by Judge J. Cedric Simpson pending interviews with authorities.

Moore will be sentenced on April 14 in Washtenaw County Court and could face up to a year in prison, according to ESPN.

However, Wetzel stated in his report that attorneys unrelated to the case have told ESPN they do not expect Moore to serve any time behind bars.

Moore spent two seasons as the Wolverines' head coach after serving as the team's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2021-23. The 40-year-old came onto Michigan's staff in 2018 as the tight ends coach for Jim Harbaugh as he coached that position group for three seasons.

Before that, Moore five seasons at Louisville and four seasons at Central Michigan before coming to Ann Arbor.

Moore compiled a 16-8 record as a head coach during his time with the Wolverines.