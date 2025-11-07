Michigan football coach releases heartfelt statement on passing of Marshawn Kneeland
On Thursday, it was announced that Dallas Cowboys defense end Marshawn Kneeland died at the age of 24.
According to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle Kneeland was driving for a traffic violation the night of Nov. 5. After Kneeland reportedly refused to stop , a pursuit ensued with DPS Troopers, who lost site of the vehicle. Later on, the same vehicle was located and abandoned after being involved in a car crash. DPS Aircraft and Troopers, along with the Frisco Police Department, searched the immediate area and found Kneeland deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 1:31 a.m. on Nov. 6.
According to the report, officers had received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal intentions during the course of the search. The department encouraged anyone who is struggling or know of someone who is struggling or in a crisis to call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.
Kneeland starred at Western Michigan University from 2019 to 2023 before being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. As a Bronco, Kneeland recorded 148 total tackles, including 27.5 tackles for loss, along with 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito served at the defensive coordinator during Kneeland's time at WMU, with the two having formed a close relationships throughout their time together.
Esposito released a heartfelt statement following Kneeland's death, saying the two were set to catch up this weekend.
"I am crushed at this moment and my heart and the hearts of Marshawn's family, teammates and coaches are shattered," Eposito said in the statement. "Marshawn Kneeland meant a great deal to me and I have so many fond memories of growing with him throughout my time as a coach. We were planning to get together this weekend during his visit back home. Today's (Thursday's) news is absolutely devastating. Marshawn was a great player and person. He always brought a great attitude and his best effort to the field. He always played the game with great passion and enthusiasm, and left a lasting impact on me, my family and his teammates at Western Michigan. A hometown guy from Grand Rapids, Marshawn was loved by everyone and epitomized what it meant to be a Bronco. He was a dream to coach and be around on and off the field. Marshawn worked hard every day we were together to reach his goal of playing in the NFL and achieved that with the Dallas Cowboys. We just talked the other day, and I got to congratulate Marshawn on his first career touchdown on Monday night. My heart aches as that will be the last conversation we have together. It's hard to put into words how much Marshawn means to me and my family. He was family to us and we have so many fond memories of our times together. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his girlfriend, Catalina. May Marshawn rest in heaven with his beloved mother."
The play Esposito referred to in his statement is when he recovered a blocked punt in the second quarter of the Cowboys game against the Cardinals this past Monday night in the endzone for his first touchdown in the pros.
During his time with Dallas, Kneeland played in 18 games while recording 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and a touchdown.