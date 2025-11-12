Michigan fans erupt as NCAA drops ‘The Hammer’ on Michigan State
The hammer finally came down.
But it wasn't on Michigan, nor was it how Michigan State fans thought it was going to happen. Instead, the Spartans were the ones who felt the power of the NCAA hammer. On Wednesday, it was reported that former MSU coach Mel Tucker 'violated head coach responsibility rules, failed to monitor program' during his time with the Spartans.
Michigan State will now face several penalties and will vacate wins from the 2022-2024 seasons. Meaning, the Spartans will vacate 14 wins during the three-year stretch. Current coach, Jonathan Smith, has his five wins taken away from last season in his first year in East Lansing.
"Recruiting violations occurred at Michigan State when members of the football staff,
including former football general manager/executive director of player personnel and
recruiting Saeed Khalif and former assistant football coach Brandon Jordan, knowingly
provided impermissible recruiting inducements in connection with prospective student athletes’ unofficial visits, according to a decision released by a Division I Committee on
Infractions panel.
"Michigan State reached an agreement with the NCAA enforcement staff on violations
concerning recruiting activities and the school’s failure to monitor the football program.
Former head football coach Mel Tucker, who was not involved in the recruiting
violations, contested his head coach responsibility violation.."
A few penalties MSU will endure
- Three years of probation
- A fine of $30,000, plus 1.5% of the football program budget.
- Vacation of team wins and records in which the ineligible student-athletes
competed.
- Among other visit restrictions
Spartans were dead wrong when it came to Michigan
When Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme came to light back in 2023, MSU fans and media -- among other fanbases -- all thought Michigan was going to receive the 'hammer'. That continued up to this season. However, that was not what happened.
The Wolverines were hit with a big fine, added years of probation, 25% reduction in football official visits, along with a show cause against Sherrone Moore and an added one-game suspension he will serve in 2026. Jim Harbaugh got the brunt of the damage -- but he's in the NFL.
Michigan didn't vacate any wins -- nor did it have to send back its 2023 national title trophy as some thought.
Following the news against their bitter rivals, Michigan fans didn't hold back. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Keys to a Michigan football victory over Northwestern
- With national title aspirations, Michigan basketball needed an early-season eye opener
- Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's thrilling OT win over Wake Forest
- Michigan football to give 2 under-the-radar players extended looks against Northwestern
- Michigan gains 24th commitment after flipping another linebacker