Keys to a Michigan football victory over Northwestern
The Wolverines are back in action on Saturday after getting a week off. Michigan is hopeful some key players will be back on the field after the Wolverines were hit hard by the injury bug.
While Michigan is a big favorite in the game this Saturday, Northwestern won't be a pushover. Here are some keys to the game so Michigan can head to Wrigley Field and bring back the win.
1. Force Preston Stone to beat you
Preston Stone was an accomplished QB. Back in 2023, playing with SMU, he threw for over 3,000 yards, but after losing the job to Kevin Jennings -- Stone hasn't been the same. This season, Stone leads the Big Ten, throwing nine interceptions.
The 'Cats don't have an electric passing attack, but Michigan will need to watch out for FCS transfer Griffin Wilde, who is Stone's top target. He leads the team with 593 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
With Northwestern not having an explosive passing attack, it's the rushing attack that keeps the 'Cats alive. The Wildcats have the No. 5 rushing offense in the Big Ten, averaging over 181 yards on the ground. RB Caleb Komolafe is No. 6 in the Big Ten, averaging 80 yards per game. He has also rushed for eight TDs.
Northwestern will want to slow down the tempo and run the football. But if Michigan can stuff the run, and force Stone to beat the Wolverines -- there is a good chance he makes a mistake or two on Saturday.
2. Keep Bryce Underwood protected
Bryce Underwood hasn't played great in Michigan's last two wins over Michigan State and Purdue. And while the five-star gunslinger has been off, it's not entirely his fault. The pass protection hasn't been good and his playmakers still struggle with drops on occasion.
Underwood's numbers take a huge drop when faced with pressure. According to PFF, when Underwood is kept clean in the pocket, he has completed 66.7% of his throws -- while tossing six TD passes. But when he is under pressure, Underwood completes just 37.3% of his passes.
Northwestern has the No. 7 pass defense in the Big Ten and could be a challenge to Underwood this weekend. But the 'Cats average just over one sack a game. If Michigan's line can keep Underwood pressure-free on the day, he has a chance to get into rhythm and complete some passes.
3. Take care of the football
Michigan has an outstanding +8 turnover ratio, but the Wolverines haven't done as good of a job taking care of the football lately. Michigan has eight total turnovers this season, and in the last three games, the Wolverines have turned it over five times -- two times against Purdue in the red zone.
In November, in a stretch run to end the season, taking care of the football is important. The best way to allow a team like Northwestern to stay in the game is to literally hand them the football. The 'Cats are a physical team that won't go down quietly.
If Michigan can take care of the football, sustain drives, and get on the board early, it might be enough for the Wolverines to hold a big lead.
