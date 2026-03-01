Rayshaun Benny Names Two Michigan Players to Watch out for in 2026 During NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to wrap up on Sunday and former Wolverines were showing off their skills. But they were also standing with the media and answering questions. Earlier this week, former Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny met with the media and he was asked which two freshmen from last season would be drafted in three years.

Benny said both Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh, and spoke on Underwood first.

"Bryce. I was about to say Marsh, Andrew Marsh," Benny said. "He was pretty much like a raw talent. We knew the talent was there. I think this year he would take a huge leap. The coaches that was brought in and a specific coach to actually help develop him."

The former five-star gunslinger came to Michigan as the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were able to flip Underwood from LSU, which was the biggest land of the short Sherrone Moore era.

However, Underwood had an up-and-down season. The talent was evident, but Underwood's development and decision-making were questioned. Following Moore's firing, new head coach Kyle Whittingham brought over Utah QB coach Koy Detmer Jr., who will be tasked with working alongside Underwood.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"You know, first of all, from what I understand, there was no dedicated quarterback coach working with him on a daily basis," Whittingham told Urban Meyer in an interview. Which has to happen when you get a young, young man, 17 years old, he didn't turn 18 till like mid-season.

"And so he's a guy that really could have been in high school last year as far as his age. But, there's some things in throwing mechanics and the -- just seems to smooth out n his fundamentals and technique. And we're already got a good start on that.

"And Jason Beck and Koy Detmer, outstanding quarterback developers and coaches. So we're already going down that path, but you talk about a ton of upside and Bryce Underwood's got it all. He's 6-foot-4 and 225 plus and has a cannon arm."

Marsh made plays all season

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Underwood was the big fish, the addition of Andrew Marsh in the same class was paramount. He didn't start the season as a starter, but once Marsh had his opportunity, he made the most of it. So where did Benny see Marsh make the biggest improvement?

"Everywhere," Benny said of Marsh. "I was about to say once he hit the field, he had to turn around. I was about to say he made a play here. He kept making plays throughout the season."

Despite Michigan going out and landing JJ Buchanan and Jaime Ffrench from the transfer portal, Marsh is the clear-cut No. 1 option for Underwood. The two of them have built a strong bond and Marsh should be in store for another big season in Michigan's new offense.