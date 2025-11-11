Michigan gains 24th commitment after flipping another linebacker
For the third time this cycle, Michigan has flipped a linebacker.
On Tuesday, South Florida LB Kaden Catchings announced his decision to de-commit from South Florida and commit to Michigan. The writing was on the wall here, as Catchings made a visit to Ann Arbor recently.
Catchings, the Flowood (MS) prospect, is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB, who is considered a rising prospect. He is a three-star recruit per the Composite, and he is ranked as the No. 1,377 prospect and the No. 109 linebacker.
Catchings committed to South Florida back on Oct. 23 of this year. He also held offers from Liberty, Memphis, and Toledo, among others.
Not the first linebacker to flip to Michigan
The Wolverines now have three linebackers in the 2026 cycle, and all three were committed to other schools. It started this past summer when SMU commit Markel Dabney committed to Michigan. Then, most recently, Wisconsin commit Aden Reeder committed to the Wolverines after taking a visit to Ann Arbor.
All three linebackers committed are three-star prospects, and Michigan might not be done at the position. The ultimate prize would be Georgia commit Nick Abrams. The high four-star linebacker was close to Michigan during his recruitment, but ultimately picked the Bulldogs over the Wolverines. However, Michigan has stayed in touch with Abrams, and he has taken a visit to Ann Arbor since his commitment to Kirby Smart.
Michigan is also in position to flip Pitt linebacker Marcus Jennings -- a Cass Tech prospect. The in-state linebacker was recently offered from Michigan and took a visit to Ann Arbor.
A position of need
The Wolverines are deep at the position -- pre injuries -- but will be taking a loss next season. Both Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham are gone. Jimmy Rolder is also a senior but could come back for one more season if he chose to. However, Rolder was having a career season and some analysts see him going early in the NFL Draft.
Michigan will return Cole Sullivan, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor as its core three next season. But the Wolverines are going to need depth behind them, whether that continues to come from the recruiting cycle, or the Wolverines go through the portal.
