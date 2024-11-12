Michigan Football: 2026 commit 'reaches goal' and has tremendous junior season
Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal School wide receiver Jaylen Pile committed to Michigan back on October 16 and he a part of the 2026 recruiting class. Pile put up really solid numbers during the regular season of his junior year.
Pile complied 48 catches for 1,049 yards, and 17 touchdowns for Parish Episcopal School. With the regular season complete, Pile and his team will be entering the playoffs starting on Friday night. Pile stated it was a goal of his to reach 1,000 yards this year: goal achieved. As a sophomore, last season, Pile caught for 427 yards and five scores.
The 6-foot playmaker is considered a Composite three-star but Rivals has him as a four-star. As more time passes, Pile will likely be getting that boost up the rankings as a Composite four-star. Per the Composite, Pile is the 518th-ranked prospect in the '26 cycle and the No. 77 receiver.
Pile spoke with Michigan Wolverines on SI's Senior Writer, Trent Knoop, recently and said he believes he adds something unique to the room.
"There are few WRs that play a similar style but I like to think I bring something unique to the WR position," Pile says about his game. "I can play in the slot as well as win outside vs. the press. Kind of like Ja’Marr Chase & Stefon Diggs with Devante Adams releases. My WR trainer, Margin Hooks, is always adding tools to my bag."
Michigan fans will have to wait a until the 2026 season to see him on the field, but with Pile's elevated play, the Wolverines are bound to get a playmaker when he gets to Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: How hot is Sherrone Moore’s seat after 5-5 start?
Big-time Michigan Football 2025 commit projected to flip to SEC foe
Takeaways: Michigan basketball suffers first loss under Dusty May, loses to Wake Forest