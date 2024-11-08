'26 Michigan commit Jaylen Pile will be a 'dynamic playmaker' in the Wolverines' offense
2026 wide receiver Jaylen Pile had plenty of time before settling in and making a commitment. The junior out of Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal School had offers from Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, among plenty of others. But he chose to commit to Michigan back on October 16.
Pile is the son of former Virginia Tech Hokie safety, Willie Pile. He also played in the NFL with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys. And while Virginia Tech was an option for the younger Pile, he wanted to commit early to the right program: Michigan was that program.
"Committing early to a program has always been a goal of mine once I found the school that checked all the boxes," Pile told Michigan Wolverines On SI's Trent Knoop. "Michigan is that program for me. The coaches and recruiting staff make you feel like family. Great education. Amazing fans and alumni and the defending national champions!"
Pile was the third player to commit to Michigan in the 2026 cycle. He joined four-star quarterback Brady Hart and four-star cornerback Brody Jennings. I asked Pile if he planned on putting on a recruiting hat, and he came back with an unequivocal yes. With coming to Michigan, Pile wants to play with the best. He plans on hitting up several big-time players for the Wolverines' offense.
"For sure," Pile said on if he plans on being an avid recruiter for Michigan. "I want to play with the best and compete and keep the standard that comes with being a Michigan Man on and off the field. There were a bunch of guys there for the Oregon game like [RB] Javian Osborne who I’ve known for a long time. I met [TE] Brock Harris and [TE] Moose Ludwig and got to know them."
The 6-foot playmaker is considered a Composite three-star but Rivals has him as a four-star. As more time passes, Pile will likely getting that boost up the rankings as a Composite four-star. He has the tangibles and the ability to line up at different places on the field. Pile says he likes to think his game is unique but he trys to replicate his game after some of the best in the NFL.
"There are few WRs that play a similar style but I like to think I bring something unique to the WR position," Pile says about his game. "I can play in the slot as well as win outside vs. the press. Kind of like Ja’Marr Chase & Stefon Diggs with Devante Adams releases. My WR trainer, Margin Hooks, is always adding tools to my bag."
Michigan fans won't get to see Pile in the maize and blue for another two years, but when they do, Pile says to expect a fierce competitor and somebody who can bring a playmaking ability to the receiver room -- along with being a good blocker.
"Fans can expect a competitor and hard worker who hates losing more than I love winning," Pile says of what fans can expect from him. "A great teammate and dynamic playmaker with the ball in my hands and a dawg that blocks for his teammates."
It's clear Michigan is going through a rebuilding year under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore. But don't fret Michigan fans. Pile says nobody wants to win more than the players and coaches in the locker room and with what Moore is building from a recruiting standpoint -- the Wolverines are going to get back to where Michigan should be.
"I think the standard of winning the national championship raises a lot of expectations," said Pile. "But I know that no one is harder on themselves, than the players and coaches in the building and they are grinding daily to practice and play their best.
"The future looks bright because the staff has done an amazing job recruiting talented athletes who want to compete and win. In my class, we have Brady Hart as a QB, but all of us are bringing our individual talents to the program."
