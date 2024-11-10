Takeaways: Michigan basketball suffers first loss under Dusty May, loses to Wake Forest
After crushing Cleveland State in the first game of the year, Michigan basketball had to face a much tougher level of competition when it traveled to take on Wake Forest. The Wolverines got off to a terrific start and held a double-digit lead, but scoring droughts and turnovers led to Wake Forest taking a lead.
The Deamon Deacons led for most of the second half and Michigan had chances but struggled to play clean. The Wolverines fell to Wake Forest 72-70 and Michigan suffered its first loss under Dusty May.
Here are some takeaways from the loss.
1. Michigan is an exciting team: But it's a brand new team
There is a ton of hype surrounding the Michigan Wolverines under coach Dusty May and there should be. The Wolverines scored 100 points in their first win of the year, and while things looked great to start the game on Sunday against Wake Forest, things spiraled and Michigan made too many errors.
The Wolverines went on multiple scoring droughts and allowed Wake Forest to go on runs of nine or more points three different times in the game. Michigan turned the ball over twice -- Danny Wolf and Roddy Gayle Jr. -- down the stretch.
While it appears Michigan should be solid this season, it's a new team that needs to gel together. The Wolverines have 11 new players who haven't played together and there will be an adjustment period. Finding the right rotation and fit will be something the coaches are going to figure out.
2. Rubin Jones adds yet another element to the Wolverines
Michigan didn't get a chance to play the North Texas transfer in Game 1 against Cleveland State. But Jones was back for the Wolverines' second game against Wake Forest and he quickly showed why Dusty May was excited to land him.
Jones wasn't just one of the top defensive players in college basketball last season, but he can also shoot the rock. Jones connected on a pair of 3s early on in the first half.
He cooled off after those, but this Michigan team is deep and has plenty of scoring options. Giving coach May Jones' ability will only make this team much better once they gel as a team.
The Wolverines had three players in double figures -- Roddy Gayle Jr. (11), Tre Donaldson (10), and LJ Cason (10). There might not be a go-to scorer on this team, but Michigan is deep and you can points from anyone on any given night.
3. Rebounding could be an issue
The Wolverines allowed more boards to Cleveland State than they wanted to in the first game, but it was the first game after all. But that first-game vibe carried over into the second game against a much better team.
Michigan was outrebounded by the Deamon Deacons 33-32. The Wolverines allowed 11 offensive boards to Wake Forest which led to eight second-chance points.
The maize and blue had more size with Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, but the Wolverines were just out-hustled on the boards. It's something Coach May and his staff will need to quickly clean up moving forward.
On top of having the size advantage, Michigan allowed 38 points in the paint. Communication looked to be an issue as well, which points back to a new team learning to play together.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore explains the bizarre mystery surrounding Kalel Mullings' usage against IU
Takeaways: Indiana defeats Michigan for the third time since 1987
Social media isn't happy with the Michigan coaching staff following loss to Indiana