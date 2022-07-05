Hutchinson Named Male Athlete Of The Year

He was arguably the most dominant player in all of college football during the 2021 season, leading to an incredible honor from the University of Michigan.

In what is probably the least shocking news you'll receive this week, former Michigan Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson was named U-M's Male Athlete of the Year this week.

Hutchinson helped lead Michigan to one of the best seasons in program history, finishing the year with 12 wins, a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship. The man wearing No. 97 also broke the single-season sack record at U-M with 14, a position previously held LaMarr Woodley (12).

Here are just a handful of Hutchinson's incredible on-field accomplishments at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:

• Helped lead U-M to a Big Ten Championship and its first College Football Playoff appearance

• Set a single-season program record with 14 sacks, leading the Big Ten and ranking third nationally in sacks per game (1.0)

• Led the defensive line with 62 tackles, 16.5 for loss

• 2021 Heisman Trophy runner up; fourth defensive player to finish first or second in final voting.

• 2021 consensus first team All-American, also won Lott IMPACT Trophy, Rotary Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award and was co-recipient of Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.