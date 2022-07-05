Hutchinson Named Male Athlete Of The Year
In what is probably the least shocking news you'll receive this week, former Michigan Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson was named U-M's Male Athlete of the Year this week.
Hutchinson helped lead Michigan to one of the best seasons in program history, finishing the year with 12 wins, a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship. The man wearing No. 97 also broke the single-season sack record at U-M with 14, a position previously held LaMarr Woodley (12).
Here are just a handful of Hutchinson's incredible on-field accomplishments at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
• Helped lead U-M to a Big Ten Championship and its first College Football Playoff appearance
• Set a single-season program record with 14 sacks, leading the Big Ten and ranking third nationally in sacks per game (1.0)
• Led the defensive line with 62 tackles, 16.5 for loss
• 2021 Heisman Trophy runner up; fourth defensive player to finish first or second in final voting.
• 2021 consensus first team All-American, also won Lott IMPACT Trophy, Rotary Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award and was co-recipient of Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.