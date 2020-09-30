Don Brown Knows He Has Something Special In Aidan Hutchinson

If you're a Michigan fan you already know about Aidan Hutchinson. The junior defensive end is 6-6, 269 pounds, works his tail off, bleeds maize and blue and always seems to make a play when one is needed. But if you're a casual football fan from another market, you may not have heard of No. 97.

Based on what Don Brown said, that's going to change this season.

Brown couldn't heap enough praise onto Hutchinson as a young man, leader and all around football player. As a part of a dynamic one-two punch with Kwity Paye, Hutchinson has a chance to be special in year three, and Don Brown knows it.