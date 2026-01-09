Michigan adds depth to WR room with Butler transfer
Former Butler wide receiver Braydon Alford announced on Friday via Instagram that he has officially committed to Michigan. The news came after he entered the transfer portal two days prior (Jan. 7).
It can be assumed that his dad, Tony Alford, who is the running backs coach for the Wolverines, played a part in his decision to come to Ann Arbor.
In two seasons with the Bulldogs. Alford did not see game action and will have three years of eligibility left.
High School Scouting
He prepped at Dublin Jerome High School in Dublin, Ohio. While with the squad, he set the single-season receptions record, recording 90 in his final year.
Alford earned Third Team All-State honors while finishing as a First Team All-Conference and All-District selection. In his senior year, he racked up 1,487 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Michigan WR Room
Looking ahead to 2026, he will join a wide receiver room led by Andrew Marsh, who had an impressive freshman campaign as the team’s leading receiver. Kendrick Bell could play a bigger role in the offense next year as well, as he finished the season with the best game of his career.
Four-star freshman Travis Johnson will also look to make an impact in his inaugural season with the squad.
UofM lost Semaj Morgan to UCLA and outside threat Donaven McCulley to the NFL draft, as well as Fredrick Moore to rival Michigan State.
