Hutchinson Named As Finalist For Impressive Trophy

It's looking like Aidan Hutchinson's decision to return to Michigan for his senior season is paying off in a very big way.

The accolades for senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continue roll in as the 2021 season progresses. On Wednesday, Hutchinson was named as a finallist for the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy - which is awarded to the individual who displays the best in academic success, football performance and leadership.

You can read the full release from Associate Athletic Director Dave Ablauf below:

Hutchinson Recognized as NFF William V. Campbell Trophy Finalist

IRVING, Texas -- Senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was recognized on Wednesday (Oct. 27) as one of 13 finalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, the premier scholar-athlete award in college football. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Hutchinson was chosen from a list of 176 semifinalists and is one of three representatives from Big Ten schools. He has maintained a 3.54 GPA while pursuing an applied exercise science major through U-M's School of Kinesiology, and is set to graduate in December. For his efforts in the classroom, Hutchinson has collected CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 honors (2021), Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors (2019), and is a two-time Academic All-Conference selection (2019-20).

A team captain, Hutchinson leads the Big Ten with six sacks this season and has made 27 tackles overall (17 solo) with 6.5 for loss. He has registered five quarterback hurries, forced a fumble and recovered another, and has one pass breakup. He has led the Michigan defense to rank No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (14.3 points per game) and No. 11 in total defense (299.0 yards per game) while helping the Wolverines to a 7-0 start and the No. 6 national ranking.

U-M's last finalist for the National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Award was Rob Renes (1999). Eight Wolverines have collected the honor in total, including Aidan's father Chris Hutchinson (1992). Aidan and his father are the second father-son duo to both earn NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards.

Each of the 13 finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments. Finalists will be invited to the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on December 7, where one of them will be named the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy. The winner's postgraduate scholarship is increased from $18,000 to $25,000.