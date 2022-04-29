Michigan's Incredible Draft Streak Continues

It was another special evening for the University of Michigan on night one of the NFL Draft, this time with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson taking center stage. As anticipated, Hutchinson was selected No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions - making him the highest drafted Wolverine defender of all-time.

While Hutchinson's story is incredible in its own right, perhaps equally as impressive is the fact that the University of Michigan is still one of just three programs to have a player selected in every NFL Draft of the common era.

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill also heard his name called on Thursday night, going No. 31 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. With the first-round selections of Hutchinson and Hill, the University of Michigan has now produced 50 first-round selections all-time according to Draft History, good for No. 8 overall in all of college football. The University of Michigan is also holding firm at No. 5 overall for colleges with most NFL Draft picks all-time (389), trailing only Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame.