'Disrespectful': Current Dallas Cowboy Takes Issue With Hutchinson Hype

There isn't a ton of mystery when it comes to former Michigan Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson and the 2022 NFL Draft. While 32 teams will ultimately make a first round selection, Hutchinson won't make it beyond the first two selections - leaving either Jacksonville or Detroit as a future destination for No. 97.

Wherever he ends up, the franchise who picks him will be getting an absolute workhorse in the gym and on the field, along with leadership and a positive influence in the locker room.

"I'm 21 years old and I feel like I get so much better every single year," said Hutchinson ahead of the draft. "You look at my progression at Michigan, and this Senior year I really made my mark. I feel like for my potential I'm at about 30-40 percent. Once I get to the NFL and once I get more knowledge, I'm going to make a lot of strides. If they think that 'this' is 100 percent, they've got another thing coming.

"Its always cool because that's how football is. its like a progression of things You come in there as the young dude and you've got to earn the respect. As I'm leaving, I'm the guy that people look up to and I'm a guy that has a lot of respect. It's a short four-year journey but I learned a lot and got so much better as a player. I'm really grateful for my time at Michigan."

Perhaps due to the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State or the fact that they all wear No. 97, Hutchinson is drawing comparisons to a pair of Buckeyes who are currently making a name for themselves in the NFL - the Bosa brothers.

Joey Bosa is currently in his seventh year with the San Diego Chargers, while Nick Bosa is in his fourth year with the San Francisco 49ers. Both of the Bosa brothers have established themselves as playmakers at the highest level, leading at least one former Big Ten football player to scoff at suggestion that Hutchinson is a superior athlete.

Micah Parsons, a former linebacker at Penn State from 2018-2020 and current linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys, called the suggestion "disrespectful".

Regardless of where you stand on the Bosa Brothers/Hutchinson debate, it's a pretty safe bet that all three players will be making plays on Sunday's for years to come.

Round one of the NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 at 8 PM ET on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.