Michigan Basketball Decisions, NFL Draft, U-M Football Over/Unders

A lot has happened around Michigan athletics over the past week and there's more to come starting with tomorrow's NFL Draft.

Over the past week, three big pieces of the Michigan basketball team have made decisions about their futures. Hunter Dickinson has decided to return for his junior campaign, while Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate have decided to test the NBA waters after just one season in Ann Arbor. Both could still return, but for now they're off to the next level. Michigan football also received a big transfer from defensive tackle Cam Goode and Michigan fans far and wide are excited about the NFL Draft kicking off tomorrow.

Plus, a full-length discussion about Michigan football's offense, defense and special teams in the form of over/under predictions. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.