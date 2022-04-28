Skip to main content

Michigan Basketball Decisions, NFL Draft, U-M Football Over/Unders

A lot has happened around Michigan athletics over the past week and there's more to come starting with tomorrow's NFL Draft.

Over the past week, three big pieces of the Michigan basketball team have made decisions about their futures. Hunter Dickinson has decided to return for his junior campaign, while Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate have decided to test the NBA waters after just one season in Ann Arbor. Both could still return, but for now they're off to the next level. Michigan football also received a big transfer from defensive tackle Cam Goode and Michigan fans far and wide are excited about the NFL Draft kicking off tomorrow.

Plus, a full-length discussion about Michigan football's offense, defense and special teams in the form of over/under predictions. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

hunter dickinson caleb houstan moussa diabate
Football

Michigan Basketball Decisions, NFL Draft, U-M Football Over/Unders

By Brandon Brownjust now
jim harbaugh
Football

Three X-Factors That Can Drastically Improve U-M Offense

By Christopher BreilerApr 26, 2022
caleb houstan
Basketball

Caleb Houstan Makes NBA Decision

By Brandon BrownApr 25, 2022
moussa diabate
Basketball

Moussa Makes NBA Decision

By Christopher BreilerApr 25, 2022
hunter dickinson
Basketball

BREAKING: Hunter Dickinson Has Made A Decision

By Brandon BrownApr 24, 2022
Jordan Poole
Basketball

'Worst Pick In The Draft': Ice-Cold Poole Take Resurfaces

By Christopher BreilerApr 23, 2022
cam goode
Football

Big (Literally) Time Transfer Target Picks Michigan

By Brandon BrownApr 22, 2022
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Hunter Dickinson Returning To Michigan?

By Brandon BrownApr 22, 2022