Davis Warren, Football Transfers, Wolverines Lighting Up The NBA

If you don't know about Davis Warren's story, tune in and prepare to be blown away.

Michigan fans got introduced to quarterback Davis Warren during the spring game but for a lot of fans, it stopped there. If you take the time to get to know this kid and his story, you'll be blown away. He stopped by to talk to us about his pre-Michigan journey, his time in Ann Arbor, the spring game and more, which all needs to be heard.

We also discuss Jordan Morant's transfer, Michigan State and Ohio State football during the spring and Jordan Poole and Duncan Robinson absolutely lighting it up in the NBA Playoffs for their respective teams. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

