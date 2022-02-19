Jim Harbaugh And His Contract, Michigan Spring Football, Staff Updates, Basketball

After a bit of a hiatus, we're back to talk all things Michigan football and basketball. Since it's been a while, we finally take a deep dive into Michigan football's coaching staff with a person-by-person breakdown. It's interesting to talk about the staff right now because despite only bringing in two new faces, Jim Harbaugh will have a very revamped staff.

On the hardwood, Michigan is 2-1 in its last three and needs to continue winning over the course of its last six games. They're all tough, but wins would be big resumé builders. As of right now, Michigan making the NCAA Tournament feels iffy at best, but there are plenty of chances to make a case to make the dance. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.