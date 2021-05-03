Michigan Wolverines home
LISTEN: Ep. 14: NFL Draft Recap, Michigan Football Trash Talking, Excuses, Basketball Reloads

Several former Wolverines are now pros, rivalries are alive and well and Devante Jones is now a member of the Michigan basketball team.
This episode covers the gamut. Eight former Wolverines heard their names called during the NFL Draft over the weekend and a few of them landed in terrific spots. During that same draft, a former NFL star took a shot at Ohio State, while a current U-M staffer jabbed Michigan State after no Spartans were selected for the first time ever. We also discuss some some of the excuses that are made for Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh and attempt to understand why they're made. Finally, Juwan Howard does it again as he lands a top transfer target who should bolster the roster in a big way next season. All that and more during Episode 14 of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

