LISTEN: Michigan's Win Over LSU, Spring Football, Trying To Figure Out Josh Gattis And Jim Harbaugh
Michigan football is participating in spring practices, while the basketball team is preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup against Florida State.
As Juwan Howard and his basketball team get ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against Florida State, Jim Harbaugh and his team are marching through spring football and preparing for a pro day this Friday. Michael Spath and myself talk about those topics and more on the latest episode of The Stadium & Main Podcast.