WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Make A Choice: Sideline Or Court Side

Brandon Brown

My job has given me privileges I never dreamed of as a sports fan growing up. I've been down on the field for dozens of Michigan football games, I've been in the press box for even more and I've sat criss-cross applesauce on the baseline floor of the Crisler Center for several Michigan basketball games.

I've gotten to see and hear things you simply cannot on TV or from the closest seats money can buy. I've been able to shake hands with several TV personalities, Jim, Jack and John Harbaugh and John Beilein. I've even been on the same surface and less than 20 feet away from Tom Brady and Michael Jordan.

Did I mention I got paid to do all of those things?

Ok, ok....that's enough boasting. But really, I count my blessings everyday because I've been able to take in some high level college sports action from about as close as you can get. 

So the question is, would you rather take in a football game from the sideline or a basketball game from the baseline or sideline? 

My Pick

First of all, if you've done either of these things before, good for you. It really is an awesome atmosphere and I hope every Michigan fan gets to experience it at some point in their life.

As much as I love football, I'm actually going to pick taking in a basketball game court side at the Crisler Center and I have a couple of reasons why.

The first reason is simply because of the view. It's actually quite hard to take in a football game from the field. There are 22 large humans moving really fast in short bursts. The action can be pretty hard to follow from the field because you simply can't see much from that vantage point.

In basketball, however, you can see everything. There are only 10 players on the court and, for the most part, they stay pretty spread out. Watching a high-level basketball game from the floor is truly amazing. Seeing dudes that tall fly through the air the way they do is incredible.

The optics simply favor basketball.

Reason No. 2 is the intimacy. There are more than 100,000 people inside Michigan Stadium for a football game and the players are often very far away. Very rarely do they get close to the sideline and when they do, it's usually only one or two players.

In basketball, Crisler is full at just under 14,000 people. That's still a lot of noise indoors, but you can hear the hoopers chattering. You can hear their sneakers squeaking across the floor. You can even hear the ball bounce and go through the net. 

I once heard Jon Teske call another player a strong choice word after dunking near him. I've played basketball my whole life, and know stuff like that takes place, but it was pretty awesome to hear Teske talk some trash after a big play.

I also overheard a comical exchange between Zavier Simpson, Isaiah Livers and Eli Brooks this past season. 

Michigan was up big against one of its early-season opponents and there were just a few seconds remaining on the game clock, but Michigan needed to inbound the ball to finish the game.

Livers was taking the ball out under the opponent's basket and both Simpson and Brooks were awaiting the pass equidistant from each other and Livers about where the free-throw line would extend toward the sidelines.

Simpson yelled to Livers, "Who do you love more, Zay? Who do you love more?" Livers looked at both Simpson and Brooks and then laughed. He proceeded to inbound the ball to X and then immediately ran up to hug Eli. 

You simply don't get those kinds of close-up, personal moments at a football game. They exist, but they are extremely rare given the size of the field and venue. You pretty much have to be in the perfect place at the perfect time to catch moments like that.

Even though I like watching football more, I think you get better, more personal experiences watching basketball from the floor. If you ever get the opportunity to take in a game from that angle, jump at it.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Commit Film Study: Dominick Giudice

Three-star defensive end Dominick Giudice is more talented than the recruiting rankings suggest.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/26/20

A little off topic, but not really given the football conversation we're also having, but here's how I'd bring professional sports back this summer in the wake of coronavirus.

Steve Deace

Jaydon Hood Commits To Michigan

Michigan’s recruiting momentum grows with the commitment of four-star inside linebacker Jaydon Hood.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Michigan Commit Jaydon Hood Brings Strong Work Ethic To U-M

Michigan cornerback commit Ja’Den McBurrows spoke about his excitement to also team up with Jaydon Hood in college.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/25/20

Does Michigan extending its stay-at-home order into mid-June put the Wolverines at a competitive disadvantage for this fall, if everyone else returns to practice earlier?

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

Michigan Commit Film Study: Jaydon Hood

Four-star inside linebacker Jaydon Hood picked Michigan on Monday, giving U-M a pair of highly touted pledges in a two-day timespan.

Eric Rutter

Opinion Roundtable: Which Wolverine Are You Most Anxious To See In 2020?

There will be quite a few new faces taking the field for U-M during the upcoming season.

Brandon Brown

Five Covid-19 Predictions For The 2020 College Football Season

We read the tea leaves and attempt to predict how the pandemic will ultimately alter the 2020 college football season.

Steve Deace

Opinion Roundtable: Will Michigan Play Football This Fall?

Based on what he said earlier today, University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel isn't sure if there will be football this fall.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Junior Colson Goes Blue

Four-star outside linebacker Junior Colson chooses Michigan over LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

Eric Rutter

by

The underdogs