FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

LISTEN: Ep. 11: Juwan Howard's Future, Jim Harbaugh's Legacy, The Viper Position, More

Just how confident are you in Juwan Howard? What are your thoughts on Jim Harbaugh's run so far and what do you think will happen in the future?
Author:
Publish date:

Mo Hurst is on the move and Tom Brady is sounding off. The viper position seems to be all but dead under Mike Macdonald, but why? Jim Harbaugh has fallen short of expectations, while Juwan Howard has exceeded them. We even manage to talk about Rich Rodriguez during this episode. All that and more on Episode 11 of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

juwan howard
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 11: Juwan Howard's Future, Jim Harbaugh's Legacy, The Viper Position, More

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Makes It Official With Newest Member Of Harbaugh's Staff

michigan stadium big house fans
Football

Five Things Every Michigan Football Fan Should Be Optimistic About In 2021

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Football Recruiting: Who's Next In 2022?

tom brady
Football

Tom Brady Not Happy With New NFL Rule

warde manuel jim harbaugh
Football

With Harbaugh Safe, One Michigan Coach Remains On The Hot Seat

jj mccarthy
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 10: Spring Game vs. No Spring Game, Positives Heading Into 2021 Season, More

blake corum
Football

Michigan Offense: Five Players Poised For Breakout Year