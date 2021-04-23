LISTEN: Ep. 11: Juwan Howard's Future, Jim Harbaugh's Legacy, The Viper Position, More

Just how confident are you in Juwan Howard? What are your thoughts on Jim Harbaugh's run so far and what do you think will happen in the future?

Mo Hurst is on the move and Tom Brady is sounding off. The viper position seems to be all but dead under Mike Macdonald, but why? Jim Harbaugh has fallen short of expectations, while Juwan Howard has exceeded them. We even manage to talk about Rich Rodriguez during this episode. All that and more on Episode 11 of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.