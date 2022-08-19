Jim Harbaugh Speaks, Quarterback Battle, Ronnie Bell, Michael Phelps

We're now just over two weeks away from Michigan's 2022 season kicking off and Jim Harbaugh is feeling good. He spoke to the media for the first time this fall after 10 or 11 practices and had many positive things to say about his team. Of course, he spoke at length about the quarterback battle and his revamped defense, but he also told a pretty cool story about Michael Phelps and actually named a fall camp MVP so far.

We also got a chance to sit down with Juwan Howard last week and the head basketball coach had some really interesting things to say about NIL at the University of Michigan. Name, image and likeness has now been a part of college athletics for more than a year, yet U-M is still dragging its feet. Why? No one seems to know, not even Juwan.

We discuss those things and excitedly bring back a fan favorite — TFG. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

